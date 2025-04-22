The One Show viewers mock Roman Kemp’s ‘1970s’ appearance

The One Show presenter Roman Kemp has seriously distracted viewers with his current look, which some telly fans reckon is a few decades out-of-date.

Roman, 32, has been sporting a wispy moustache recently – and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. And, while the former Capital FM DJ has legions of supporters, not everyone has been convinced by his facial hair-growing efforts.

Roman Kemp, right, co-hosted Monday evening’s The One Show with Clara Amfo (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

The One Show host Roman Kemp’s ‘bumfluff’

Roman and co-host Clara Amfo were joined by Joe Lycett and Tasha Ghouri for the first episode of the week on Monday (April 21) evening.

But while viewers were pleased to see the comedian and the former Strictly star on the red sofa, Roman’s appearance did appear to prove a little distracting.

Referring to Roman’s growth, one X user asked: “@BBCTheOneShow why does Roman Kemp look like a 1970s porn star?”

Meanwhile, someone else expressed their amusement with a crying laughing emoji as they posted: “Roman with his new tash #TheOneShow.”

To which another person remarked: “Bumfluff.”

Roman Kemp has a history of facial hair that has come in for social media comment (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Roman ‘unKempt’

It isn’t the first time viewers have ripped on Roman over his facial hair.

In January 2023, he shared criticism on social media of a former ‘tache he wore on his own accounts. And even Roman’s dad Martin Kemp joined in with the banter.

A carousel of grabs on Instagram included claims Roman “looked like an extra from Neighbours in the 1980s” and suggestions he had both glued and painted on his upper lip covering.

Additionally, someone else joked he was looking #RomanUnkempt. And pop megastar Martin apparently messaged about his son balancing a ‘caterpillar’ under his nose.

It seems my moustache has not made the impact I wanted.

“It seems my moustache has not made the impact I wanted then,” Roman tittered at the time.

Roman’s mullet is coming along, too (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘The mullet seems to be making a comeback’

Additionally, Roman’s barnet has also recently been targeted by some of those watching at home.

Last week, the styling of his hair attracted comment, with one X user pondering: “What’s with the’ haircut Roman ??? #TheOneShow.”

Meanwhile, another person replied to that enquiry: “Sadly the mullet seems to be making a strong comeback.”

Read more: Roman Kemp ‘close to tears’ after mortifying first time having sex: ‘I remember being so embarrassed’

The One Show airs on BBC One on weeknights from 7pm.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.