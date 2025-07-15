BBC Breakfast star Sally Nugent visibly emotional following trio of tragic deaths

BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent appeared to be holding back tears following a devastating interview this morning (July 15).

On today’s episode of the hit morning show, Sally and co-host Jon Kay were going through the top stories of the day as usual. But when they got to a heartbreaking interview segment, it appeared to get to Sally.

During one part of the show, Sally and Jon interviewed three fathers who had each tragically lost a daughter to suicide. Since their heartbreaking losses, they have launched a campaign advocating for awareness education in schools.

The 3 Dads Walking appeared on show

The fathers – Andy Airey, Mikey Palmer and Tim Owen – came onto the show to urge the government to mandate education on managing suicidal thoughts and seeking help as an essential part of the curriculum.

The trio are now known collectively as the 3 Dads Walking. They recently even met with Sir Keir Starmer and Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson to talk about the changes.

The heartbroken dads have been campaigning since 2021, and have since embarked on four huge walking challenges. Their aims have been to highlight the importance of equipping young people with the means to handle suicidal thoughts.

After trekking 1500 miles and countless conversations, The Department for Education has now incorporated suicide prevention into secondary school curriculum for the very first time.

BBC host Sally Nugent emotional

Since getting the good news that their efforts have paid off, the trio appeared on BBC Breakfast, where they opened up about their journey.

Tim explained: “It’s emotional to realise we have been going there for three and a half years. Working with the government, campaigning with the government, meeting ministers and meeting various officials.

“To have it actually cross the line now and be listened to, not just us but loads of other people as well, it’s incredible.”

But Mike admitted that their three daughters were “very much on our minds today”, which left BBC star Sally Nugent feeling emotional.

Visibly moved by their story, Sally ended the interview, emotionally praising the trio. She said: “You should be very, very proud of yourselves because you have made a real difference. So, well done.”

