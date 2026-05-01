Lisa Riley declares ‘my weight will always go up and down’ as she admits struggle with food: ‘It’s a comfort blanket’

Lisa Riley has offered her take on weight-loss jabs, revealing that she isn’t on them currently but would never say never to using them.

The Emmerdale star was on the Loose Women panel today.

Lisa Riley spoke about losing weight and weight-loss jabs on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Weight-loss jabs helping with addiction issues

During today’s show (May 1), the ladies spoke about how the jabs have reportedly been helping people with alcohol addiction.

Lisa said she’d noticed that her dad, who is a diabetic and currently using a weight-loss jab, has not only seen the weight fall off, but his drinking has also diminished.

“Anyone with an addictive personality, it can help. It gives you food for thought, no pun intended,” she said.

Lisa said she may decided to start weight-loss jabs at some point in the future (Credit: Splash News)

Lisa Riley on using weight-loss jabs

Lisa was then asked how she feels about the use of weight-loss jabs by anchor Kaye Adams. “You do what you want,” she said, before revealing how she lost ‘all her weight’. The soap star has lost 12 stone over the years.

“When I lost all my weight it was the food was so small, portion control. I have got an addictive personality in that sense, I definitely have with food. Food was a crutch, food was a comfort blanket. Whereas someone would have two scoops of ice cream, I’d have the entire pot because that made me feel better,” she said.

“So what stopped that for you then Lisa?” Kaye asked.

“Just realising being comfy in my own skin, and that’s not being a clique,” she said. “My weight is going to go up and down all my life, it’s the way I will be. I get accused of everything online. If you do lose weight, it’s you’re on the jab.

“And I’m not saying that in the future I might not do it. I might be sat here in three months going anyway, I’m on the jabs now. But that’s my way of living and that’s allowed,” she said, adding: “If someone wants to do them, then let them.”

Lisa lost weight before through portion control (Credit: Splash News)

Hitting back at ‘bouncy’ headlines

Denise Welch, who has struggled with alcohol addiction previously, backed Lisa. She said that women can’t win, with the pair hitting out at headlines that call curvier women terms such as “bouncy”.

Lisa quipped: “I am not a ball.”

Read more: Furious Emmerdale star Lisa Riley on ‘sick’ pregnancy rumours

So what do you think of weight-loss jabs? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.