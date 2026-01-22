Furious Emmerdale star Lisa Riley addresses ‘sick’ pregnancy rumours

I’m A Celebrity and Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has been forced to take to social media and address speculation that she is pregnant.

Lisa, 49, spoke about her experience of trying for a baby with partner Al during her stint on I’m A Celebrity. She also spoke about having IVF to try and start a family on Loose Women this week.

Today (January 22), Lisa has said she’s been inundated with messages of congratulations. So she’s been forced to post a video addressing rumours that she is pregnant.

The Emmerdale star said she’d have loved nothing more than to become a mum (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Riley shuts down pregnancy rumours

She shared a video of herself speaking to camera. It was captioned: “The truth…..FROM ME!!! Stop stop stop stop believing all the lies on here PLEASE…FAKE NEWS is getting out of hand!!!!”

Lisa shared: “This is no one’s fault apart from fake news, clickbait and oh my God what world do we live in? I am 100% not pregnant. I have been inundated with congratulations today. And do you know what makes that even more sick? The fact that only this week on Loose Women I was talking about the fact that me and Al, my other half, we couldn’t get pregnant.”

She added: “We tried IVF and it didn’t work. But still the very strange people out there feel they need to clickbait and put out fake news that I am pregnant. Well I’m not. So do you know what, to clickbait and AI and all this nonsense this world is becoming. There, that’s yours,” she said, sticking up her middle finger.

“So clarification, I’m not pregnant. I think if I was pregnant I might have told people. Just food for thought, when you read something, go to the person’s social media, have a look if they’ve said anything. If they haven’t, it’s probably fake news.”

AI stories doing the rounds on social media

It’s unclear what Lisa is referring to. However, Ruth Langsford and Kate Garraway have both been targeted by fake news articles posted on Facebook. In those instances, AI-generated images of both ladies cosying up to their ‘hunky new men’ were posted. Both came out and shut down the fake news.

Lisa’s followers were quick to offer their support.

“So sorry this is happening to you Lisa,” said one. Another added: “It honestly baffles me why people write stuff like this especially on a subject like this.” A third commented: “So cruel! Hope you’re okay.”

Lisa was open about her fertility struggle on last year’s I’m A Celebrity… (Credit: ITV)

‘Sometimes in life, it’s not meant to be’

Earlier this week, Lisa admitted on Loose Women that she’d have given anything to become a mother.

Telling the panel about her experience with IVF, she said: “I wasn’t that lucky, I tried everything until the point where Al turned to me and he literally said: ‘You have to stop all the IVF treatment because it’s diminishing you, it’s taking your personality away, you’re trying to hard.'”

She added sadly: “Sometimes in life, it’s not meant to be.”

