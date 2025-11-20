Inside I’m A Celebrity star Lisa Riley’s relationship with partner Al – sparkly engagement ring; ‘ridiculous’ wedding costs; marriage U-turn

I’m A Celebrity campmate Lisa Riley might be happily engaged to her partner Al, but she did firmly say she had no plans to marry him.

But, how long have they been together? And has Lisa changed her mind about walking down the aisle? Keep reading to find out…

Lisa and partner Al have been together since 2014 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lisa Riley and partner Al met in 2014

Emmerdale star Lisa met her boyfriend Al at a Strictly Come Dancing tour date in 2014. While it is public knowledge that the pair are together, she never discloses his full name and tries to keep their relationship mostly out of the public eye.

However, during an appearance on Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time podcast, the Emmerdale actress said his relaxed attitude is something she needs in her life.

“I’m, you know, a Catherine wheel, and that’s what works and that’s what I needed,” she said.

Following her previous relationships, Lisa admitted she had questioned if there would ever “be a person out there for me”.

Lisa announces engagement

After four years together, Lisa was excited to share on Instagram that Al had gotten down on one knee and popped the question to her in 2018.

Lisa posted a snapshot of herself flashing her sparkly engagement ring and wrote: “Yes I can now confirm the rumours are true… I have got engaged.

“My soul mate and best mate and love of my life Al is the best thing to have ever happened to me,” she continued.

“We have absolutely NO date set for ANY wedding day, just happy together…zero fuss, just firmed our togetherness.”

‘We must being doing something right’

In 2023, Lisa honoured their relationship by celebrating their ninth anniversary.

While sharing a selfie with Al to Instagram, Lisa wrote: “HAPPY ANNIVERSARY BUBS.

“Wow Mr Al…. it’s nine years today hey??? We must being doing something right!!! Love you…..thanks for the laughter.”

Lisa added multiple hashtags, including “love,” “blessed,” and “together.”

Heartbreaking reason Lisa hasn’t gotten married

In an exclusive interview with The Mirror this March, Lisa revealed she had no plans to walk down the aisle with Al, despite being engaged since 2018.

“We’re already married, but not married and honestly, I truly couldn’t cope with the big day without my mum by my side, why would I want to put myself through that?” she told the newspaper. Lisa’s mum Cath died of cancer in 2012.

She added: “Al lost his mum not long ago, and he’s got no parents. Thank God I’ve got Dad. But you know, we’re not kids – if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. We’re 11 years together in June.”

This isn’t the first time Lisa has felt this way. Back in 2012, she also told The Mirror, per Daily Mail: “We’ve lost both our mums. And when it comes to things like weddings, you do it for the other people.”

“I’m never going to change my name, so really, what would be different?”

‘The cost of weddings are ridiculous’

In August 2024, Lisa slammed the idea of getting married to The Sun: “Where are the days of going down on one knee, having asked the dad first, and asking, ‘Will you marry me?”

She also referred to the “cost of weddings” as “ridiculous”, stating that the price of them have “risen massively” since the pandemic.

“People don’t get engaged nowadays, they get Insta-engaged. They spend £400 on the right backdrop for their Instagram picture. Now it has to have a balloon arch… urgh!” Lisa continued.

For their 10th anniversary, Lisa revealed Al had “organised a beyond-gorgeous surprise for it”.

Lisa insisted that if she “wanted to spend that kind of money, we would prefer to go to Japan, and discover something in the world that would enrich us”.

She added: “Travel is a big thing for us both. Besides, independence is the rock of who I am and independence is the rock of who Al is. When we go to the bank, he will say ‘that’s my wife’ and I will call him ‘my husband’.”

Lisa Riley has changed her mind about getting married to her partner (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘We have been talking about getting married’

Before making her Jungle debut, Lisa told The Mirror that she had in fact changed her mind about getting married. However, there is one condition.

“My Al will be there at the end of the bridge waiting for me. We have been talking about getting married. It’s really weird. If I get to the final, then yes. It would make sense this year that I would come back with that and a wedding ring,” she explained.

That said, Lisa clarified that she “wouldn’t get married in Australia” because she is due back to carry on working on ITV soap opera Emmerdale the day after she gets home.

Lisa explained: “The thought of having a wedding without my mum. I don’t think I could cope with it. What would be so different in our lives if we got married? There are so many things we have done as a couple that makes us feel solidified, that are personal to us.”

Lisa continued to express that “if there was a time to do it”, 2025 would “definitely be it”.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Thursday, November 20) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

