Jane McDonald’s ‘awful’ confession about her private life years after Eddie’s death: ‘I’m not going to butter it up in any way’

Jane McDonald previously opened up about life after her beloved fiancé Eddie Roth’s death.

Back in 2021, Jane was left devastated when her long-term partner, Eddie, passed away. Jane and Eddie had dated as teenagers before splitting and rekindling things almost thirty years later.

Going from strength to strength, they got engaged in 2008 but never tied the knot. And in 2025, Jane – who is on Jane McDonald: Cruising today (May 24) – made a heartbreaking confession about missing Eddie.

Jane and Eddie were engaged (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jane McDonald on life after Eddie

Eddie passed away in March 2021 after a battle with lung cancer. In a statement, Jane wrote: “It is with immense sadness that we share the news that Jane’s beloved life partner, Ed, passed away on Friday 26th March.

“He had been battling lung cancer for the last few months. We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support during this very difficult time, especially the NHS staff and the wonderful team at The Wakefield Hospice.”

And since Eddie’s death, Jane has been candid about the grief she’s experienced and how she’s been coping. Back in 2023, Jane opened up about how his death had affected her approach to work.

And more recently, in 2025, Jane made a heartbreaking confession about missing her dear Eddie.

Jane has been open about Eddie’s passing (Credit: ITV)

‘I’m not going to butter it up in any way’

“There’s not a day that goes by when I don’t think of Eddie – it’s awful. I’m not going to butter it up in any way,” she told Heat magazine.

The singer went on: “Grief stays with you, but what you have to do is sit it beside joy. You have to bring as much joy into your life as humanly possible, so that you feel more happiness than grief.

“I’m just about level now. Every day, I do a mantra and say, ‘Right, you can go two ways here – you can either go down that route, or you can go that route.'”

Jane was ’emotionally wrung out’

Meanwhile speaking to The Times in October 2024, Jane admitted she was “traumatised” by Eddie’s death and was urged to see a PTSD therapist by her close friend, Sue.

“I nursed Ed virtually single-handedly. I barely slept and was in a constant state of high alert,” she said.

“When he died, I was emotionally wrung out and physically exhausted. I did a lot of crying and didn’t want to leave the house. When you are grieving, there is nothing as tempting as shutting yourself away. Home becomes your rabbit hole.”

Watch Jane McDonald: Cruising on Sunday (May 24) at 11:35am on Channel 5.

Read more: Jane McDonald in shock admission about money worries after ‘putting her house up’ to ‘fund’ her career following split

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