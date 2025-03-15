Jane McDonald’s refreshing approach to ‘tragedy’ after going through ‘tough times’

Resilient TV fave Jane McDonald – who will be starring in Florida with Jane McDonald today – has previously insisted “a bit of tragedy doesn’t do you any harm”.

Jane, now 61, faced one of her saddest challenges when she lost her beloved partner Ed Rothe in 2021. He’d succumbed to lung cancer – and a devastated Jane declared during a podcast appearance: “When Ed died, he took our future.”

Jane McDonald adjusted to a ‘different life’

Since losing Eddie, Jane has opened up about her grief – and how to manage it – on several occasions. She’s also admitted how adjusting to a “different life” can take getting used to.

In 2023, the star of Holidaying with Jane McDonald spoke about how Eddie’s passing had affected her approach to work.

She suggested she would still continue to make travel programmes. “When you lose your partner it’s difficult, and your life changes so, so much,” Jane said at the time. “When you’re very busy you’re not thinking about loss, so I am very blessed to still have this amazing job that I love. And it helps me being busy.”

Jane continued: “At my age I know how important friendships and family are and you want to do as much as you possibly can. Trust me, I’m on a mission to live my life to the full and that’s my advice to everyone, don’t wait. Don’t wait for any experiences, just do it.”

‘Tough times’

Jane’s determination to keep moving forward no matter what life throws at her has been evident for years.

Indeed, she addressed “tough times” back in 2008 when promoting her self-titled album Jane.

Speaking with the Lancashire Telegraph, Jane noted she’d put her own money into making the album.

It contained five songs she’d composed herself. And although Jane was nervous about how well the album would fare, she was motivated by showing what she could do.

“People have suggested doing my own music before but I’ve never felt ready. Now I’m ready,” Jane said at the time.

Jane also recalled how she and co-writer Lisa Harman shut themselves away for a week to make their music..

Jane explained: “It was a cathartic experience. We were both going through some tough things at the same time we were inspired at the same time, which was lucky.”

She joked: “A bit of tragedy doesn’t do you any harm. Might as well use it to make a few bob.”

