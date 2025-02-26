Jane McDonald has issued an exciting new career update with fans – she’s bringing out a new TV show!

Since shooting to fame in the 1990s as a cruise ship singer, Jane has become a regular on TV screens. Whether it’s her successful music career or work in the TV world, Jane has kept herself busy over the years.

Just last year, she headed on a tour around the UK, performing thousands for her loyal fans. And proving she’s not slowing down anytime soon, Jane has now confirmed her return to TV screens.

Jane McDonald reveals TV return

On Wednesday (February 26) Jane took to her Instagram to reveal her new venture will be airing on telly screens early next year.

It’s time to pack our bags.

“I’m thrilled to share that I’m teaming up with JetSetTV for their first-ever project!” Jane wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of her.

The Loose Women legend continued: “This marks the start of a new chapter in my eight-year collaboration with Executive Producer Mark Powell. The upcoming series will be produced by Kieron Collins and Mark Powell through their company JetSetTV and will hit your screens in January 2026.”

Jane went on: “This is an amazing project and we can’t wait to give you all the behind-the-scenes scoop on the production soon.”

Sharing her excitement, Jane finished off by saying: “But for now, it’s time to pack our bags and get ready for an exciting filming adventure!”

‘Can’t wait until January 2026!’

As expected, Jane’s fans rushed to the comments section to react to her big news. One person penned: “I shall look forward to seeing this. I’ve missed your programme – excellent news.”

Someone else declared: “Jane – this is the best news I’ve heard all year. Been trying to guess what you’d be doing. Can’t wait to find out.”

A third chimed in: “So need some Jane McDonald time, love watching you.”

Echoing their thoughts, another fan wrote: “Fabulous news! Have a fantastic time filming this new adventure and can’t wait until January 2026!”

