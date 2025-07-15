Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ Daniel’s new love interest as Mrs Crawshaw as he’s interviewed at Weatherfield High

Coronation Street fans think they’ve ‘worked out’ who Daniel Osbourne’s new love interest will be – could it be Mrs Crawshaw?

After Daisy Midgeley’s exit earlier this year, Daniel’s been a single man.

But, could this all be about to change as fans spot ‘chemistry’ between him and Weatherfield High’s headteacher?

Mrs Crawshaw interviewed Daniel last night (Credit: ITV)

Daniel’s interview with Mrs Crawshaw in Coronation Street

Bored of life at the STC, Daniel Osbourne decided that he wanted his old job back at Weatherfield High and attended an interview with headteacher Mrs Crawshaw last night (Monday, July 14).

Mrs Crawshaw sat him down and told him that the job was basically his no matter how well the interview went due to the desperate need for staff.

After the interview, the pair were then confronted by prison escapee Mick Michaelis who had demanded to see his daughter Joanie.

Mrs Crawshaw then explained that Sally had collected an upset Joanie from her taster day early. Mick was fuming and then locked the pair in the office, with Hope Stape then letting them out later on.

Hope went through the bin for the office keys and unlocked the door, hoping that none of her mates would find out that she’d helped her teachers out.

They’d make quite the pair (Credit: ITV)

Chemistry between Daniel and Mrs Crawshaw?

With Daniel and Mrs Crawshaw sharing a few scenes together last night, some fans are wondering whether something is brewing between them.

Daniel has been drawn to an older woman in the past, but could he be ready to explore ‘chemistry’ between him and his boss?

One fan commented: “Hope is all of us wondering what’s going on with the Daniel and Mrs Crawshaw scenes.”

Another Coronation Street fan added: “Daniel and Crawshaw locked in an office together…”

And, a third viewer more explicitly questioned: “The sexual tension between Daniel and Mrs Crawshaw?!” But, could something be on the horizon for the pair?

