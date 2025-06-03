Who’s Daniel’s new woman? All the theories so far as Coronation Street star Rob Mallard teases new romance

Coronation Street star Rob Mallard has teased that a new romance is in Daniel Osbourne’s future. Daniel hasn’t exactly been lucky in love during his time in Weatherfield, bidding farewell to both Daisy and Bethany in recent months.

While Daisy has only recently departed the cobbles, the son of Street lothario Ken Barlow never was going to stay single for long. And the man who plays him, 33-year-old Rob has teased that he won’t be staying single for long.

Daniel’s single and ready to mingle (Credit: ITV)

Who’s Daniel’s new woman? All the theories so far as Coronation Street star Rob Mallard teases ne

Coronation Street star Rob Mallard hints at new romance for Daniel

Speaking to DigitalSpy, Rob hinted at Daniel‘s future on the soap.

“I’m not allowed to say anything too specific, but sure enough, he’ll be falling for another woman. He’ll be falling head over heels again. When that happens, I’m not too sure,” he said.

Will Daniel learn from his previous mistakes? “No, he can’t! He’s Ken’s son, isn’t he? Everything’s got to be a mess all the time. So I’m expecting just more chaotic relationships, just over and over and over again.”

But who might Daniel’s newest love interest be?

Eva’s coming back to Corrie (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

1. Eva Price

Some have wondered whether Daniel’s new woman might tie into the rumoured return of Leanne’s sister, Eva Price. With Eva reportedly set to come back later this year, could she meet and hit it off with the newly single Daniel?

“My money is on Eva as I don’t know any other woman on the street he’d be suited to,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

“Yeah she’s more his type as well – he always seems to go for blondes and/or hyperfeminine, slightly ditzy women,” said another.

Lou didn’t last long (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

2. Lou Michaelis

With husband Mick going down for murdering Craig Tinker, Lou is at something of a loose end. Might she find new romance with Daniel?

“What about Lou?” asked one fan. “He loves to take in a stray and he fancies himself the saviour. He might offer her some support and find himself feeling sorry for her (which is the same thing as love for Daniel Osbourne).”

This, however, seems like a long shot, given that Lou is reportedly set to leave the soap within the coming weeks.

Dee-Dee has emerged the strongest candidate (Credit: ITV)

3. Dee-Dee Bailey

Many have pointed out that the strong, educated Dee-Dee could be a good fit for Daniel. She too became single over the last year, after learning that fiancée – and father of her child – Joel Deering was a monster.

“I think it might be Dee-Dee!” one viewer speculated.

“Dee Dee perhaps? Another street intellectual. Perhaps she takes back Laila and they raise their kids together,” said another.

Given everything she went through with Joel, doesn’t Dee-Dee deserve a little happiness?

Danielle’s marriage recently fell apart… thanks to Todd (Credit: ITV)

4. Danielle Silverton

After learning that husband Theo Silverton had been cheating on her with local funeral director Todd Grimshaw, Danielle has struggled with the sudden and unexpected collapse of her family unit.

Last night’s episode showed that she was beginning to move on as she flirted with Jason Grimshaw in the Rovers – before joining him in a steamy rendezvous. With Jason bound for Thailand again, he’s clearly not a long-term thing, but might Danielle hook up with another Weatherfield man?

“After tonight I wouldn’t put it passed Danielle either, although I’m not sure if Danielle is a long term character or not,” wrote one viewer.

Daniel can’t resist Bethany’s charms (Credit: ITV)

5. Bethany (again)

Whatever the case, many have predicted that Daniel will inevitably find himself unable to resist off-again, on-again lover Bethany Platt when she next returns to the soap.

“It’s going to be typical Corrie because as soon as Bethany platt comes back onto the cobbles Daniel’s going to play that stupid love triangle thing again,” wrote one pessimistic viewer.

Who do you want to see Daniel with?

Read more: Coronation Street fans predict Gary and Lou affair as they fear for Maria

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!