Coronation Street fans predict Gary and Lou affair as they fear for Maria

Coronation Street fans think they’ve spotted some chemistry between Gary Windass and Lou and reckon an affair is on the way.

Gary’s been bonding with Lou recently despite Maria warning him to steer clear of Mick’s wife.

But, will Gary listen to Maria’s advice? Or, will he end up turning to Lou even more?

Maria isn’t a fan of Gary’s new ‘friend’ (Credit: ITV)

Gary and Lou bond in Coronation Street

Gary originally took a disliking to Lou after what Mick Michaelis did to Craig, tarnishing her with the same brush as her killer husband.

Lou apologised for Mick beating Gary up but admitted that she’d also suffered her fair share of punches over the years.

Gary then empathised with her and sat down in the pub for a drink with her. Although Maria wasn’t impressed to see them bonding.

However, given some time to see where Gary was coming from, Maria offered Lou her job back at the salon knowing that the kids didn’t deserve to suffer because of their dad’s actions.

But, with Gary continuing to look out for Lou in upcoming spoilers and encouraging her to show how sorry she is about Craig Tinker’s death, is there more to their friendship than meets the eye?

Will Gary’s head be turned? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict affair for Gary and Lou

With Gary continuing to form a friendship with Lou against Maria’s wishes, fans have now wondered whether Gary might cheat on Maria with Lou.

One Coronation Street viewer on X wrote: “Gary and Lou will have their moment eventually…”

Another fan commented: “Why is Gary protecting Lou all of a sudden? Sean has a right to say to Lou to keep Brody away from Dylan. Gary and Lou are going to end up [sleeping together].”

A third person shared: “Yea think I heard Gary has an affair with her. I also heard she was leaving?”

With Lou set to leave the soap this summer, could a short fling with Gary be the reason for her departure?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

