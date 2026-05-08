“So exciting”: Harlan Coben’s new series I Will Find You is coming to Netflix soon and you’ll be “hooked”

I Will Find You is heading to Netflix this summer, and it’s another star-studded thriller from the streamer’s go-to mystery writer, Harlan Coben.

Coben’s partnership with Netflix stretches back to 2018’s Safe. Since then, he’s delivered some of the best Netflix series around, from The Stranger to Fool Me Once.

Alongside Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone empire, he’s arguably one of the most prolific TV creators working today. In April, he even announced The Woods, a remake of his Polish thriller starring Michelle Keegan and Tom Bateman.

Before that arrives, though, Netflix subscribers can look forward to I Will Find You – which marks a major first for Coben’s Netflix projects.

I Will Find You could be one of Harlan Coben’s best mysteries yet (Credit: Netflix)

What is I Will Find You about?

I Will Find You follows Sam Worthington’s David Burroughs, a father serving life in prison for murdering his own son – a crime he insists he didn’t commit.

“It’s a tragedy he punishes himself for every day,” Netflix’s synopsis teases.

“An innocent father serving life for the murder of his own son receives evidence that his child may still be alive — and he must break out of prison to uncover the truth.”

Tudum has already described it as another “jaw-dropping” Harlan Coben mystery.

Like many of his previous adaptations, the series is based on one of Coben’s novels. The book’s synopsis offers a few more clues about the story.

“David and Cheryl Burroughs are living the dream – married, a beautiful house in the suburbs, a three-year-old son named Matthew – when tragedy strikes one night in the worst possible way,” the description reads.

“David awakes to find himself covered in blood, but not his own – his son’s.”

Five years into his prison sentence, Cheryl’s sister arrives with a photograph taken at a theme park. In the background is a boy who looks exactly like Matthew.

Sam Worthington and Britt Lower lead the thriller (Credit: Netflix)

Does I Will Find You have a release date?

I Will Find You premieres exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

As soon as the trailer dropped online, fans immediately lost it.

“My husband and I have watched EVERY single one of your shows! CAN’T WAIT FOR THIS ONE,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“So exciting. Absolutely love your work,” another commented.

“Can’t wait! I read the book and was hooked from the jump,” a third added.

Who’s in the I Will Find You cast?

The series has assembled a huge ensemble cast, led by Sam Worthington (Avatar, Man on a Ledge) as David Burroughs.

Joining him is Emmy winner Britt Lower, who shot to global fame thanks to Severance. She plays Rachel, David’s former sister-in-law and the person who discovers the photograph suggesting Matthew might still be alive.

However, Rachel also sees the story as a possible route back into journalism.

The cast also includes:

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us, Gilmore Girls) as Hayden, Rachel’s ex-boyfriend

Logan Browning (Dear White People, The Perfection) as FBI task force member Sarah Greer

Erin Richards (The Crown, Gotham) as Cheryl Dreason, David’s ex-wife

Jonathan Tucker (Westworld, The Virgin Suicides) as Sergeant Adam Mackenzie, David’s best friend

Chi McBride (Pushing Daisies, Hawaii Five-0) as FBI boss Max Williams

Madeleine Stowe (12 Monkeys, Revenge) as wealthy heiress Gertrude Payne

Clancy Brown (The Penguin, Dumb Money) as mobster Nicky Fisher

Showrunner Robert Hull told Netflix: “The cast we’ve assembled is nothing short of phenomenal.

“Any one of these incredible artists would be a dream on their own. The fact we’ve somehow drawn them all in is a testament to the power of Harlan’s storytelling.”

Where is Matthew? (Credit: Netflix)

I Will Find You marks a first for Harlan Coben’s Netflix shows

Coben’s thrillers have travelled all over the world.

While many adaptations have been set in the UK, he’s also produced series based in France, Poland, Argentina, and the US.

However, I Will Find You marks the first time one of his Netflix productions is actually set in North America.

“Netflix has been an amazing creative partner all over the globe — and now we get to come home and do it here in the United States,” Coben said.

The author himself is American, having been born in Newark and raised in Livingston, New Jersey.

Where was I Will Find You filmed?

Production on I Will Find You ran from April to August 2025.

Most filming took place in Canada, specifically Kingston and Toronto.

That’s pretty common for Netflix productions. For example, Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen was also largely filmed there.

However, several scenes were shot in the US too, including locations in Washington Square Park, Central Park, and Times Square.

How many episodes are there?

There will be eight episodes in total.

The series has been billed as a limited series, so don’t expect a second season. Like most Netflix releases, the entire show will drop at once for binge-watching.

Read more: The best Netflix films you can watch right now

I Will Find You premieres on June 18, 2026, on Netflix.

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