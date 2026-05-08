‘Emotional’ Stacey Solomon ‘can’t believe this is real life’ as she parties in white swimsuit with Rochelle Humes

Stacey Solomon is currently soaking up the sun in Miami with Loose Women star Olivia Attwood and Rochelle Humes… all in the name of, erm, work!

Leaving husband Joe Swash at home with the kids, Stacey flew Stateside on an influencers trip, courtesy of beauty brand Space NK.

So far, Stacey and co have enjoyed massages, mayhem and a day at sea on a gorgeous yacht, with the trio slipping into swimwear to catch the Stateside rays.

Stacey Solomon is in Miami with her sister Jemma (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey Solomon and sister Jemma head to Miami

Stacey was joined on the trip by her sister Jemma. Rochelle brought along husband Marvin Humes, and her sister Sophie Piper was invited along too.

Olivia was joined by fellow Love Island alum Samie Elishi.

Jemma joked that Stacey looked like a lifeguard in her outfit (Credit: Instagram)

Slipping into her white Ralph Lauren Polo swimsuit and denim hotpants, Stacey showed her followers around her room. She also took them for a walk on the beach with her.

The kind-hearted star also promised that any goodies she was given during her freebie trip she’d give away to her fans once she was home.

Stacey was joined on the trip by Rochelle Humes (Credit: Instagram)

‘Love you, Rochelle’

“Here we go,” Stacey later shared as she hopped aboard a swanky yacht for a day trip. “I can’t believe this is real life. So grateful,” she added, getting emotional.

She also posed for pictures with Rochelle Humes, who changed from her red two-piece to a white one for the boat trip. “Love you Rochelle,” said girls’ girl Stacey.

Olivia, meanwhile, quipped: “Always be kind. You never know who might own a boat,” as she slipped into a black two-piece.

Olivia Attwood was also on the trip (Credit: Instagram)

Marriage scrutiny for Stacey Solomon and husband Joe

The trip gives Stacey a much-needed break, after weeks of scrutiny over the state of her marriage to Joe.

As a result of backlash levelled at the pair, Stacey took a month away from social media, seemingly to protect her own peace.

Now she’s back, loving life in Miami with sister Jemma. And we couldn’t be happier to see it.

Read more: Joe Swash’s ‘terrible error’ after mishap with wife Stacey Solomon triggered by health issue

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