Joe Swash reveals he made a ‘terrible error’ with wife Stacey Solomon as health condition ‘triggered’

Joe Swash has revealed that he’s struggling with his ADHD, after a family holiday with wife Stacey Solomon and their kids “triggered” the condition.

The Stacey & Joe star spoke out overnight (April 28) on social media. He shared a video revealing that he stopped his medication for the condition a year ago. And now he’s realised it was a “bad idea”.

Joe Swash has shared an ADHD update, admitting he isn’t doing too well (Credit: Instagram)

Joe Swash on ADHD ‘challenges’

The actor uploaded a video last night, explaining that his ADHD is still something he’s learning to “understand and manage”.

He shared: “I previously spoke on Stacey & Joe about my ADHD, something I’m still learning to understand and manage. I’ve been really grateful for all the kind messages. I’d like to share a bit more of that journey here. The ups, the challenges and some of the things I’ve found helpful along the way. If it helps even one person, that means a lot.

“Just to say, I’m not a professional… I’m simply sharing my own experience. Everyone’s journey with ADHD is different, so what works for me might not work for someone else. If you’re looking for support or advice, it’s always best to speak to a qualified professional.”

‘I’ve stopped taking the medication’

In the clip, Joe then said: “So, everybody has been asking me about my ADHD, where I’m at in my journey. I feel like we touched upon it in series one of mine and Stacey’s show, and I was on the journey of starting to find the right medication. I have stopped taking the medication for the last year.

“Now, in hindsight, I know is a bad idea. So I’m sort of going to start the journey again from scratch. I’ve got a meeting with my doctor, and ADHD doctor as well. I realised the busier I get, the more overwhelmed I get with things and I start forgetting things, doing things in weird orders.

“I can’t explain why I’ve done it that way either. So, I’m going start the journey again, which I’m sort of excited about because I don’t feel like I sort of finished the journey in the beginning. So this time, I feel like I’m going to let you know how I’m getting on.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Swash (@joeswash)

Joe Swash on disastrous holiday with Stacey Solomon

The ex-EastEnders star added: “Let me tell you what has triggered all of this. Recently, me and the family went on holiday. Within the first three days… the first one was a terrible error. I left Stacey’s suitcase at home with all of Stacey’s holiday clothes. So we flew out on holiday, we got to the airport and her bag didn’t arrive. We worked out that I didn’t put it in the taxi.”

Joe continued: “I also left my iPad on the plane and missed the flight home, all within the space of four days. So I feel like the ADHD is taking a bit more of a grip and it’s sort of creeping back into my life again. And I’m not managing it well,” he added, honestly.

“This time around I want to try and do it properly. Find the right balance of medication, speak to the right people… But as well as that, I’ll let you lot know how I get on and what’s working and what’s not working.”

Stacey Solomon shared her support for husband Joe Swash by liking his post (Credit: Splash News)

Stacey reacts

Proving that she’s backing her husband as he battles with his mental health, Stacey shared her support for Joe.

Although she didn’t comment on the post, she did hit the like button, in a show of unity for the couple.

They are currently filming the third series of their BBC fly-on-the-wall series Stacey & Joe.

Read more: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash marriage riddle intensifies as it’s revealed they’re STILL not married

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