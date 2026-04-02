Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are not legally married, despite having a stunning wedding ceremony held at their Essex home in 2022 after getting engaged in 2020.

Over the years, Stacey and Joe have kept the public up to date with their family life. The pair share six kids and have even starred in their own BBC reality show, Stacey & Joe.

Recently, headlines have suggested there is trouble in paradise. During an appearance on This Morning, Stacey insisted her relationship was not on the rocks, despite reports suggesting it was after she was seen out without her wedding ring. Now, it seems, the star has made a big decision about her commitment to Joe…

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Stacey and Joe are not legally married following their ceremony at their Pickle Cottage home (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are ‘still’ not legally married

In the latest news surrounding the couple, The Sun claimed the pair “staged a showy wedding in their garden”. However, they never “got round” to formally registering the union.

“They always intended to do the legal part, but with six kids and busy diaries just haven’t got round to it — life has got in the way,” an inside source told the newspaper. “Fans will be justified in feeling they’ve been misled,” they insisted.

ED! reached out to Stacey’s reps for comment, who said the couple are “still” not legally married. They also mentioned Stacey had previously addressed this with her followers.

Stacey and Joe had a ‘relaxed private blessing in front of our closest friends and family’

When a fan previously expressed they had “always wanted to get married at home”, they mentioned to Stacey they “didn’t think you could”.

Appearing in her Instagram comments, they asked Stacey how she was able to legally get married at Pickle Cottage, to which the Sort Your Life Out host cleared up speculation.

“To get married anywhere legally, the place has to have a “civil ceremony” licence. One of the requirements for this licence is that the premises must be made “readily available” for ceremonies,” she wrote.

“As this is our private family home and we need it to remain that way we couldn’t go for that option. So we are having a relaxed private blessing in front of our closest friends & family and a ceromony of our love to each other and we will register our marriage legally after,” Stacey continued.

Stacey cleared up confusion at the time (Credit: Instagram)

Will Stacey and Joe get legally married?

Four years have passed and Stacey and Joe have yet to legally tie the knot, leaving many wondering when and if they ever will.

A year following their ceremony, Stacey shared footage of Joe’s vows on her Instagram feed. “You are the love of my life, you’re my soulmate. I promise to love you, to protect you, to look after you and our family. I’ll never let you down,” he said in the clip.

He continued: “I’ll always have your back, even when you’re wrong. I adore you, I did from the very moment I met you. Seven years ago, in Australia, and here we are now, with our kids, and our family, and our loved ones.

“I can’t believe how lucky I am to have you and I hope you feel the same about me. I love you so much Stacey.”

In her caption, Stacey wrote: “One year down, forever to go… Happy 1st Anniversary bub. Honestly cannot believe it’s been a whole year. We sat up till late last night & watched our wedding video for the first time. This was my favourite part (and the boys speeches) It was even more magical than I remembered. To the moon and back Joe. So glad I have forever with you.”

Huge show of commitment to Joe

Now, after being seen without her wedding ring recently, Stacey has been picture re-wearing her bling once more. She was seen in pictures published earlier today with her engagement ring on her finger.

“There is a new rumour each week!” the woman herself told This Morning last month.

So it seems all is actually well for TV’s golden couple.

Read more: Real reason Stacey Solomon is ‘taking a break’ from her BBC series following ‘tough’ reception

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