Real reason Stacey Solomon is ‘taking a break’ from her BBC series following ‘tough’ reception

Despite huge success, Stacey Solomon has put her BBC reality show with husband Joe Swash, Stacey & Joe, on the back burner.

The hit series, which premiered earlier this year, debuted with over 4 million viewers for its first episode.

Following the huge success of the first series, a second was commissioned and gave viewers more of an insight into their family life at Pickle Cottage.

However, in a surprising new update, it has reportedly been confirmed that Stacey is “taking a break” from reality television.

Stacey is reportedly ‘taking a break’ from reality TV (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Solomon hopes BBC reality show ‘will return at some point’

According to a spokesperson for Stacey, they told the Express that she and her family “love filming the show”.

That said, they still “hope it will return at some point and are very grateful for the support they’ve been shown by the production company and broadcaster.”

The spokesperson added that Stacey has found the “intensified media interest from some outlets tough”. Due to this, she took legal action where required against false stories.

Meanwhile, the mum-of-five won’t be completely absent from our screens. In the new year, her other show, Sort Your Life Out, on the BBC, is set to return.

TV Guide has contacted Stacey’s reps for comment.

Stacey hopes to return to her BBC reality show one day (Credit: ITV)

BBC’s recent blow with David Walliams

This development marks a significant blow for the BBC, which has long considered Stacey one of its key on-screen figures.

It comes amid a series of recent difficulties for the broadcaster, which is once again facing controversy as it prepares to broadcast a disputed episode of Would I Lie to You? featuring David Walliams.

The development follows reports that David has been dropped by his publisher amid allegations of inappropriate conduct, which he strongly disputes.

The episode drew criticism after claims emerged that he made two Nazi salutes during filming, reportedly shocking members of the audience.

The BBC have since apologised and edited the episode. They removed the disputed moment from the final broadcast.

Read more: Sort Your Life Out’s Stacey Solomon and her rise to fame – From The X Factor to reality show

What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.