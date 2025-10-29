Stacey Solomon’s hit show Sort Your Life Out was pulled from last night’s (October 28) TV schedule following Prunella Scales’ death.

Yesterday, the iconic actress died less than a year after the death of her husband, actor Timothy West.

In a statement shared by Prunella’s family, she died peacefully at her home in London following a long battle with dementia.

Stacey’s Sort Your Life Out was axed last night (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Solomon Sort Your Life Out axed at the last minute

Last night, a repeat of Stacey’s Sort Your Life Out was set to air at 8pm on BBC One. However, in honour of Prunella’s legacy, a 30-minute episode of Fawlty Towers replaced the show at the last minute.

In the 1970s television sitcom, Prunella portrayed Basil’s long-suffering wife, Sybil Fawlty. The second episode from series one, titled The Builders, aired.

According to TV Guide, it is “an episode of the classic comedy, shown as a tribute to the late Prunella Scales”.

“Penny-pinching Basil goes behind Sybil’s back to save money on structural alterations to the hotel and hires an incompetent cowboy builder to do the job – an underhand tactic that ends up costing him dearly,” the description continued.

Tributes poured in for Prunella (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘O ne of the best observed female characters’

Following the sad news, fans shared their own tributes to the late star.

“Very sad that Prunella Scales has died. Sybil Fawlty was one of the best observed female characters in British pop culture. RIP,” one user wrote on X.

“Saddened to hear that Prunella Scales has passed away. Pru, and her late husband Tim, were fantastic supporters of British seaside heritage. They both had a passion for piers and steamers which manifested itself in many, many ways,” another person shared.

“I am sad to hear of Prunella Scales passing. She was an actress of the highest calibre. In later years, I also very much enjoyed her show with late husband Timothy West ‘Great Canal Journeys’. They inspired me to do a canal trip myself, which I did in 2023. RIP Prunella,” a third remarked.

Read more: Ricky Hatton’s provisional cause of death announced at inquest

Share your condolences on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.