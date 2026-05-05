Paris Fury has admitted she “can’t believe” a major decision her daughter Venezuela, 16, has made about her upcoming wedding.

The teen daughter of Paris and boxer Tyson is getting married soon to Noah Price, 17, after getting engaged on her 16th birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelafuryofficial)

Paris Fury reveals Venezuela’s wedding prep

Taking to Instagram, Paris documented her firstborn’s wedding prep ahead of the big day next month.

Paris, 36, began the round-up with a snap of herself and Venezuela outside an Ava Rose Hamilton’s bridal store.

They could be seen posing next to a big floral heart with the words “I Said Yes To The Dress” written on it.

“First, we picked up Venezuela’s wedding dress, loved going to Ava Rose Hamilton, enjoyed the full experience,” Paris captioned the post.

“And the best Sew In Love Emily, who did all the extras. Thank you all, ladies.”

Venezuela and Noah are getting married (Credit: Splash News)

Venezuela’s wedding decision

However, it was the next picture where Paris revealed a big decision Venezuela had taken for her big day.

Paris shared a video of herself holding some white Crocs on her story for her 2.1 million followers to see.

“Still can’t believe she wants to wear Crocs as her wedding shoes [crying emojis],” she wrote.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “Venezuela is going all-out when it comes to her wedding gown.

“She also wants to be comfortable during the night, so she decided on a pair of fresh white Crocs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelafuryofficial)

Venezuela Fury’s big day

Venezuela is expected to get married next month or in June on the Isle of Man.

The 16-year-old shared the update during a Q&A on Instagram.

When asked when the wedding would be, she said: “I’m trying to get everything booked for May/June time, but I’m not sure when it will be.”

She also revealed that she would be living with her mum and dad until the wedding.

In 2023, the legal age to marry in England was increased from 16 to 18. Previously, 16 and 17-year-olds were allowed to get married with parental consent.

However, the Isle of Man, where the Furys now live, allows 16-year-olds to get married, provided they have written consent from parents or guardians.

Read more: Paris Fury leaves son Prince, 14, mortified as she attempts to set him up with Princess Andre, 18

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