Paris Fury leaves son Prince, 14, mortified as she attempts to set him up with Princess Andre, 18

Princess Andre made a surprise appearance on At Home With the Furys — and viewers were all asking the same thing: how exactly does she know the famous Fury clan?

The hit Netflix show, which follows Tyson Fury, wife Paris Fury and their seven children, is back for a second series — and it didn’t disappoint when it came to unexpected celebrity crossovers.

But it was Princess’ cameo — and Paris’ cheeky matchmaking attempt — that really got people talking.

Paris introduced her son to Princess (Credit: Netflix)

Paris Fury tries to set up son with Princess Andre

During one episode, Paris hosted a glamorous collagen launch party attended by a string of familiar faces, including Princess Andre.

Behind the scenes, Paris introduced Princess, 18, to her 14-year-old son Prince — and quickly started joking about a potential romance.

Speaking to camera, Paris laughed: “I know their ages don’t match up but come on, Prince and Princess, if we could get that down right now say them two’s gonna end up that’d be so cute.”

She even encouraged the pair to pose for a photo together. Talking to Princess, Paris said: “Hey Princess this is Prince. He is only 14 at the minute but you could marry the Prince and the Princess.”

Paris asked if she was being an ’embarrassing’ mum (Credit: Netflix)

Paris’ son left cringing

Princess quizzed her: “Is his actual name Prince?” Paris then confirmed that his real name is Prince.

Understandably, the moment left both teens looking more than a little awkward. Prince was then seen in a confessional and talking to the camera he said: “I actually don’t know what to say. Me mum’s a complete and utter mental case.”

Paris herself quickly realised she may have gone too far, asking: “Am I being an embarrassing mum? Sorry I can’t help it.”

Once she took the photo she told Princess: “It’s alright I’ll leave you alone now. Won’t torture him no more.”

As Princess left, Paris quipped: “Just keep it in the back of your mind.”

Prince was unimpressed (Credit: Netflix)

How Paris Fury knows Princess Andre?

Despite the unexpected crossover, there is a simple explanation behind the connection.

Princess and the Fury family move in similar showbiz circles — and crucially, they share the same management team, Can Associates.

That link has brought them together on several occasions. In fact, Princess previously met Paris and her daughter Venezuela at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards back in September 2025, where they posed for photos and quickly struck up a friendship.

Paris later praised Princess publicly, describing her as “beautiful inside and out” after meeting her at the event.

Paris shared a sweet selfie with the two girls, and gushed over Princess. She penned: “Met this stunning young lady at the event and just want to say she is just as beautiful inside as out. Pleased to meet you @princess_andre.”

At Home With The Furys, series 1 and 2, are available to stream now on Netflix

Read more: Paris and Tyson Fury’s daughter Valencia, 8, steals the limelight from sister Venezuela, 16, in family’s Netflix show



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