Paris and Tyson Fury’s daughter Valencia, 8, steals the limelight from sister Venezuela, 16, in family’s Netflix show

Tyson and Paris Fury are back on screen in At Home With The Furys – and their daughter Valencia is now stealing the spotlight from her older sister Venezuela.

The two time World Heavyweight Champion and his wife return for a second Netflix run, with their seven children once again front and centre in their home life.

But while Venezuela, 16, has often been viewed as the most high profile of the children, it is younger sister Valencia who is increasingly drawing attention.

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Fans have gone wild for the eight-year-old after the new series dropped.

Paris and Tyson Fury’s seven children star alongside them in At Home With The Furys (Credit: Netflix)

Valencia Fury steals the show from Venezuela in At Home With The Furys

The new series of At Home With The Furys landed on Netflix yesterday (Sunday April 12, 2026).

It features Paris, Tyson and their seven children, along with Tyson’s dad John and his brother Tommy.

But while attention has often centred on eldest daughter Venezuela, it is Valencia who is now firmly stealing the show and grabbing viewers’ attention.

Valencia was seven when filming took place last year. Yet she was already delivering standout moments within the first episode.

Fans have credited Valencia as ‘stealing the show’ (Credit: Netflix)

Valencia told the cameras: “Once [my dad] actually bought me a red Rolex. I was very happy.”

Speaking about Venezuela, she added: “I think she’s a bit [bleep] at babysitting us. Her food is a bit wobbly.

“My mum is a better cook than Venezuela. She even cooks Hello Fresh.”

Valencia also had fans laughing when she said she will “stick with wealthy men” when she’s older.

Writing on X, one viewer said: “Valencia is definitely the star of this series of #athomewiththefurys.”

Another added: “Valencia is such a little madam I can’t cope.” And a third penned: “U & me will stick with the wealthy men, says the 8yr old… clever lassie!”

Someone else, meanwhile, mused: “Valencia is the most grown up little girl I’ve ever seen…”

Where do Tyson and Paris Fury’s children go to school?

It may not surprise viewers that Tyson and Paris Fury have decided to educate their children in the state system.

Even with Tyson’s estimated £160million fortune, the boxer has clearly stayed true to the values he grew up with.

In the Netflix show, he’s seen with older vehicles, including a Honda and a VW Passat.

Tyson even struggles to get the broken down Passat running as his dad John chips in to help.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Fury (@parisfury1)

The show also captures him doing everyday errands, including a trip to his local ASDA.

“Now that’s a bargain, isn’t it? £2.08, Nivia cream,” he says.

Family life is kept fairly grounded, with the couple also taking their children on traditional UK holiday park breaks.

At the time of filming series 2, the younger Fury children were attending a nearby Catholic primary school in Morecambe, Lancashire.

The school is state funded and sits close to the family home, with values that reflect the Furys’ own faith and upbringing.

Rather than opting for private schooling, Tyson and Paris are said to prefer a more modest approach that mirrors their own childhoods.

In September 2023, Paris posted a back to school photo showing the children ready for the new term.

They were dressed in simple, non branded uniforms, the kind that can be picked up affordably in supermarkets.

Since filming At Home With The Furys, the family has relocated to the Isle of Man.

It is believe the children attend a new state school that also follows the English National Curriculum.

Read more: Paris and Tyson Fury’s eldest son Prince blasted for ‘disgusting’ moment in family’s Netflix reality show

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