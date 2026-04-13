Paris and Tyson Fury’s eldest son Prince blasted for ‘disgusting’ moment in family’s Netflix reality show

Prince Fury has left At Home With The Furys viewers “disgusted” after one scene sparked outrage online.

The eldest son of Tyson Fury and Paris Fury appears in the opening episode of the Netflix series, where his behaviour quickly became the talking point among fans.

Prince tells cameras he has already left school and insists his only goal is to follow in his father’s boxing footsteps.

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Prince Fury has raised eyebrows after the new series of At Home With The Furys dropped (Credit: Netflix)

On Saturday night, two time World Heavyweight champion Tyson once again came out of retirement for another fight.

He beat Arslanbek Makhmudov in the heavyweight battle, which streamed globally on Netflix.

But it is Prince’s behaviour at home that has triggered the strongest reaction from viewers – not his decision to quit school so young.

Prince Fury branded ‘disgusting’ by fans

Viewers were left horrified after seeing Prince handle a household chore in the opening episode of series two.

Prince was given a series of jobs to complete while his father was away.

He told cameras: “The jobs increase when my dad’s away. Weeds, dog [bleep], rubbish. I’m clearly turning into my dad.”

Prince was then shown scooping up dog faeces with a spade before throwing it over the garden fence and into the street.

The moment quickly set off outrage online, with fans shocked at what they were seeing.

Taking to X, one viewer wrote: “Scooping dog poo up then throwing it over the fence is [bleep]-ing disgusting!!”

Another added: “I am absolutely gobsmacked that they were flicking dog [bleep] over their fence!”

And a third said in shock: “The eldest kid just throwing the dog [bleep] onto the road.”

The incident happened while Tyson and Paris were in Lake Como watching 50 Cent perform.

Their eldest child, daughter Venezuela, was left at home with the other children, along with Paris’ mum, who helps out.

Venezuela was 15 when filming began and turns 16 during the series. They are also parents to daughters Valencia, who is now eight, four year old Athena, and son Prince Rico Paris.

Prince is seen throwing dog faeces over the garden fence and into the street in the show (Credit: Netflix)

At Home with the Furys: How old is Prince Fury?

Prince’s full name is Prince John James Fury. He was born in August 2011 and is currently 14 years old.

Prince was 13 when season 2 of At Home With The Furys was filmed, although he had already left school.

Prince told cameras: “In the last few years, I have left school and I 100 per cent guarantee I’m going to be a boxer and I’m going to be the best there ever is.

“I’m going to make just as much money as my dad has, if not more.

“That’s my plan and I’ve got no other path in mind. It’s a clear, straight shot to the future. My dad didn’t have a back-up plan and I don’t have a back-up plan.”

Prince was also shown shopping in ASDA in Morecambe, Lancashire, with Tyson and his brothers Tutty and Adonis. Their full Christian names also begin with Prince, but only Prince John James responds to Prince.

Tutty was born Prince Tyson II and is nine years old. His brother Prince Adonis Amaziah is seven years old.

Read more: Inside Tyson Fury’s staggering net worth: From multi-million pound property empire to how much he’s paid for each fight

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