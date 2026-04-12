Inside Tyson Fury’s staggering net worth: From multi-million pound property empire to how much he’s paid for each fight

Tyson Fury isn’t just dominating in the ring — he’s also built up a staggering fortune that keeps fans talking.

As the ‘Gypsy King’ returns to screens with the second series of his Netflix hit At Home with The Furys, viewers are once again getting a glimpse into the larger-than-life world he shares with wife Paris and their seven children.

While the show captures the chaos and charm of family life, Tyson’s fame didn’t come from reality TV. He carved his name into boxing history the hard way, racking up major wins and cementing his place among the sport’s all-time greats.

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Naturally, that success has translated into some eye-watering earnings.

He’s made a fortune from boxing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How much is Tyson Fury worth?

After years at the very top of boxing, it’s little surprise that Tyson’s reported net worth sits at around £160 million, according to MailOnline .

Figures from Sportico place him as the third highest-paid athlete over the past year, with earnings topping £100m thanks to his two fights against Oleksandr Usyk in 2024.

His bouts have consistently brought in huge paydays. talkSPORT reports that the first clash with Usyk carried a total purse of roughly £115 million, with Tyson said to have taken home £85 million.

Elsewhere, The Sun claims he earned £65m from his 2023 fight against Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and at least £25m from his Wembley showdown with Dillian Whyte in 2022.

Tyson’s other ventures

It’s not just punches bringing in the cash. Tyson has also stepped into the business world, launching his own energy and protein drink brand, Furocity, in 2022.

He also runs his own company, Tyson Fury Ltd, which is reportedly thriving. Last year, The Sun claimed the firm held around £162 million in cash and investments.

The business channels earnings from his boxing career, while income from merchandise is managed through a separate company.

His Morecambe mansion is reportedly worth a huge amount (Credit: Netflix)

Tyson Fury’s property empire

With serious money in the bank, Tyson has invested in some standout homes over the years.

For a long time, he and his family lived in a five-bedroom property in Morecambe overlooking the bay. The house was reportedly worth £550,000.

Then in December 2020, Tyson upgraded to a new Morecambe mansion, The home features heavily in At Home with The Furys. According to The Mirror, the property cost £1,695,000 and is mortgage-free.

Inside, Paris has made her mark with bold interiors, including marble-topped counters and gold chandeliers.

His mansion is featured in the Netflix show (Credit: Netflix)

Tyson’s property interests don’t stop there. He’s also said to own a mansion in Las Vegas, along with another property.

Speaking previously, Tyson revealed he had barely used the Las Vegas home, saying his trainer SugarHill is currently living there rent-free.

“I have bought a big beautiful house out there and never really used it, one camp. My trainer SugarHill is living in the house rent-free right now, sending me photos of all the fun he is having. I love it over there,” he said.

More recently, in 2025, Tyson and his family relocated to the Isle of Man, settling into a six-bedroom home believed to be worth around £8 million. The converted farmhouse includes stables and sweeping countryside views.

At Home With the Furys airs on Sunday (April 12) on Netflix

Read more: Tyson Fury’s dad John declares ’she shouldn’t even have a boyfriend’ as shock outburst over 16-year-old Venezuela’s engagement revealed



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