Prince William ‘annoyed’ over King Charles’ handling of Andrew scandal amid ‘tension’

Prince William is said to be growing increasingly frustrated over how the royal family has handled the ongoing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal, according to a royal author.

Andrew has faced years of scrutiny over his links to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He was also accused of sexual assault, allegations he has always strongly denied.

Pressure ramped up again earlier this year after millions of files connected to Epstein were released. Among them were images said to show Andrew kneeling over an unidentified woman, along with pictures of him spending time with Epstein.

Andrew was also accused of passing confidential and sensitive information to Epstein during his time serving as the UK’s trade envoy. Andrew was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

He has consistently denied wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

William and Charles reportedly have different approaches (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William reportedly losing patience over Andrew situation

The royal family has publicly distanced itself from Andrew in recent years, but reports suggest William could take an even firmer stance when he eventually becomes king.

Last year, King Charles began a formal process aimed at stripping his brother of royal titles and honours. Andrew was also instructed to leave Royal Lodge in Windsor.

He is now living on the Sandringham Estate while police investigations continue.

Royal author Andrew Lownie claimed the Prince of Wales has become increasingly irritated by the handling of the issue behind palace walls.

Speaking to The i Paper, Lownie alleged: “William is annoyed and frustrated that the buck keeps being passed on the Andrew issue. The Queen passed it to Charles, and Charles has had three years to address this and hasn’t really done it. There’s some tension about that.”

He continued: “Charles feels his obligations to his relatives. But he also has various skeletons in his closet [his infidelity with Diana, the ‘Black Spider’ memos proving he lobbied the government], and has needed to keep Andrew and Fergie inside the tent, whereas William doesn’t care about any of that.”

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace told the publication: “The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

Andrew has been embroiled in scandal (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Anne reportedly offered Andrew a place to stay

Lownie also claimed that Princess Anne offered Andrew the chance to live with her after he was told to leave Royal Lodge.

According to the royal author, William reportedly believed the idea was “madness”.

Charles feels his obligations to his relatives.

Representatives for Kensington Palace have been contacted for comment.

Read more: ‘Distressing’ claim made over King Charles’ reign amid family rift

After Andrew’s arrest in February, King Charles released a personal statement, insisting the matter should be dealt with properly by the authorities.

He said: “What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.”

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