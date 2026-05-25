Update issued on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor investigation amid allegation of ‘misconduct at Royal Ascot’

Fresh details have reportedly emerged in the police investigation involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, with detectives now said to be examining an allegation linked to Royal Ascot.

In February, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was later released under investigation the same day.

The investigation followed claims that, during his time as the UK’s trade envoy, he allegedly shared confidential information with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

Now, according to the Sunday Times, Thames Valley Police are believed to be looking into wider allegations connected to the same suspected offence, including a claim that Andrew behaved inappropriately towards a woman during Royal Ascot in 2002.

A police investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is reportedly looking into an allegation of misconduct at Royal Ascot (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly facing fresh scrutiny over Royal Ascot allegation

The Times reports that the alleged incident is said to have taken place at the Berkshire racing event between June 18 and June 22, 2002.

Queen Elizabeth II attended Royal Ascot that year as part of celebrations marking her golden jubilee.

It remains unclear whether the allegation concerning Andrew’s alleged behaviour at Ascot was first raised with police at the time or reported more recently.

When approached about the investigation, a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “We cannot go into specifics of our ongoing investigation, but we are following all reasonable lines of inquiry.”

The Times also reported that investigators are speaking with a number of key witnesses as they continue gathering information relating to Andrew’s period as trade envoy. Former cabinet ministers, royal aides and senior civil servants are understood to be among those being contacted.

Representatives for Andrew and Buckingham Palace have been contacted for comment.

Andrew at Royal Ascot in 2002 (Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Why was Andrew arrested?

Andrew was arrested on February 19, which also marked his 66th birthday, on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Police officers also searched his former properties in Windsor and Norfolk.

The arrest followed the US Department of Justice’s release of millions of documents connected to Epstein and his offences.

Among the files were emails that allegedly appeared to show Andrew sharing confidential and sensitive information with Epstein in 2010 while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing linked to Epstein.

Since his arrest, he has largely stayed out of the spotlight while the investigation continues.

King Charles spoke out after Andrew’s arrest

Following the arrest, his brother King Charles released a statement. It read: “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Read more: Police issue fresh appeal in investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.”

He continued: “In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.”

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