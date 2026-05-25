BBC Breakfast’s Carol Kirkwood on why her role on show became ‘torture’ after nearly 30 years

Carol Kirkwood has opened up about her decision to leave BBC Breakfast after over a quarter of a century.

The weather presenter, 63, who joined the show in 1998, left in April. On her last day, BBC Breakfast paid tribute to the star, with Carol receiving heartfelt messages from many presenters on the show, including Susanna Reid and Louise Minchin.

However, one co-star who failed to share a message to Carol was Naga Munchetty, sparking concern from viewers that the pair secretly didn’t get on.

And now, Carol has candidly shared why her role on the programme became “torture” for her after 28 years.

Carol left the show earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

Carol Kirkwood on ‘torturous’ part of BBC Breakfast

In a new interview, Carol opened up about her exit from BBC Breakfast. She revealed the hardest part of the job was its gruelling hours, and she had to have her alarm set for 2:45am each day.

She told The Telegraph: “It’s not too bad in the summer but the winter months are torture.”

Carol went on: “For years now, I’ve suffered from a low-grade version of jet lag. My last forecast was on April 1; on April 2, I threw my alarm clock into the bin.”

Although she is happy she no longer has to get up at the crack of dawn, Carol shared that she had no complaints about the show.

She said: “I’m not a nurse on a cancer ward. I’m not a first responder who has to run into a fire rather than away from it. I’ve loved my job but I love my husband more, and now I want us to be more than ships that pass in the night.”

Fans noticed Naga didn’t appear in the tribute (Credit: BBC Breakfast / BBC iplayer)

Viewers predict Naga and Carol ‘feud’

Meanwhile in April, on Carol’s last day, viewers predicted a ‘secret feud’ between host Naga and Carol after Naga Munchetty was absent from Carol’s tribute and did not share a message during the lengthy pre-made VT.

“Maybe Naga and Carol really didn’t get on,” one user assumed on X, formerly Twitter. Another wrote with several shocked face emoji: “No Naga.”

A third chimed in: “Carol saying goodbye to Naga,” another wrote, attaching a GIF of a blonde woman throwing her middle finger up.

A fourth penned: “Amazed she wasn’t on the tribute.”

Later in the show, Naga, however, did appear in the studio with other colleagues from BBC Breakfast alongside hosts Sally Nugent and Jon Kay. Carol thanked them for showing up for her and slyly remarked: “And even you, Nags!”

In response, Naga jokingly said: “I’m just waiting for the countdown for you go!” while pretending to look at a watch on her wrist before everyone burst into laughter.

Read more: Carol Kirkwood reveals heartbreaking death that really triggered her BBC Breakfast exit

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