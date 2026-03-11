‘I’m not ready!’ BBC Breakfast fans share their heartbreak over Carol Kirkwood’s last day

BBC Breakfast fans are preparing to say goodbye to one of the show’s most familiar faces, after weather presenter Carol Kirkwood confirmed the exact date she will appear on the programme for the very last time.

The beloved broadcaster revealed that April 1 will mark her final shift on the morning show. It’ll bring to an end more than 25 years of early starts, weather reports and loyal viewers waking up to her forecasts.

And with just days left on screen, Carol admitted the reality of leaving is starting to sink in.

Carol explained that her last day is coming up (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast weather presenter Carol Kirkwood reveals final day

During Wednesday’s show (March 11), Carol shared the emotional update while chatting with co-hosts Sally Nugent and Jon Kay.

“My last shift on-air is going to be April 1, and it’s not an April Fool’s joke!” she said. “I can’t believe it’s come around so quickly.”

Carol previously announced earlier this year that she would be stepping away from BBC Breakfast in order to spend more time with her husband, Steve.

But reflecting on how little time she has left on the programme, Jon asked how many early alarms she still has to face.

“So how many sleeps — or lack of sleeps — have you got left?” he joked.

“Eight,” Carol replied.

Her co-hosts were visibly surprised.

“Eight?” Sally repeated.

“Yes, after today it’s eight,” Carol confirmed.

After decades of brutal early starts, Carol admitted she already knows the first thing she plans to do once she signs off for the final time.

“The first thing I need to do when I leave is throw my alarm in the bin,” she laughed.

‘It’s going to be sad’

While Carol is excited about the next chapter, she admitted the goodbye will be emotional.

“It’s going to be sad,” she said. “It’s a really happy thing as well. But I’m going to miss you guys and everyone. Viewers as well — everyone.”

Encouraging viewers to remember the date, Sally told fans to “mark their calendars for April 1.”

Carol previously explained that leaving the show will allow her to spend more time with her husband, Steve, whom she married just a couple of years ago.

“We only got married a couple of years ago and we’re like ships that pass in the night,” she said earlier this year. “So I’m really looking forward to doing that.”

Carol wants to spend more time with her husband after leaving the show (Credit: BBC)

Viewers say they’re ‘not ready’ for Carol to leave

Following the announcement, many viewers took to social media to share their sadness about Carol leaving the programme.

One fan wrote: “Cannot believe you’re leaving on April 1st. I loved you Carol Kirkwood — don’t want you to leave.”

Another admitted: “I’m not ready.”

“Aww, we’ll miss her,” a third agreed.

And one viewer joked that after decades of early alarms, the presenter has definitely earned a rest.

“You deserve all the lie-ins,” they wrote.

BBC Breakfast airs weekdays from 6am on BBC One.

