Carol Kirkwood in tears as she announces emotional reason behind BBC Breakfast exit

Carol Kirkwood left viewers and her Breakfast co-host Sally Nugent in tears today as she announced she is leaving the BBC after an incredible 27 years.

The much-loved weather presenter revealed the emotional news live on BBC Breakfast this morning (January 27), struggling to hold back tears as she confirmed she will leave the corporation in April.

Carol, who has become a familiar and comforting face on Breakfast over the decades, admitted the decision had been “really hard” as she said goodbye to a job she truly loves.

Carol Kirkwood is leaving BBC Breakfast after 27 years (Credit: BBC)

Carol Kirkwood announces BBC exit live on air

In an official statement released earlier today, Carol described her time at the BBC as a “privilege” and thanked viewers for welcoming her into their homes every morning.

She said: “It’s been an absolute privilege to bring you the weather every day. My job is something I’ve never taken for granted and I’ve loved every minute!

“From early starts and all manner of forecasts, I’ve shared it with incredible colleagues at BBC Breakfast, BBC Weather and programmes across the BBC. I’d like to thank them for their support and friendship which has meant the world.

“And to those watching and listening at home — thank you for all the kindness you have shown me over the years. Being part of your mornings has been a joy. This hasn’t been an easy decision to make, but it feels like the right moment to step away. I’ll carry with me the most wonderful memories.”

Sally Nugent spoke to Carol as she shared her emotional news (Credit: BBC)

‘It’s really hard for me to say this’

Speaking live on BBC Breakfast, Carol admitted how emotional the moment felt as she addressed co-host Sally Nugent, herself appearing to choke back tears.

Fighting back tears, she said: “So, I’m going to be leaving — and it’s really hard, really hard for me to say this because I love my job.”

Trying to lighten the mood, she joked: “But it’s great — I don’t want to be coming in in my Zimmer frame saying: ‘I can’t reach the Northern Isles anymore!’”

Carol, 63, then revealed that her decision was driven by wanting to spend more time with her husband, Steve Randall, whom she married at the end of 2023.

“We only got married a couple of years ago and we’re ships that pass in the night,” she explained. “So I’m really looking forward to that.”

She added that the couple hope to travel more, while Carol also plans to focus on writing novels. “I love my job, I’ve loved working at the BBC,” she said. “But I love my husband more than my job.”

Carol fought back tears as she shared the news (Credit: BBC)

‘End of an era’ as friends and viewers react

Carol’s announcement prompted an outpouring of emotion from colleagues and viewers alike.

Former BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker summed up the mood perfectly, writing: “End of an era.”

Victoria Derbyshire simply said: “Nooooooooo!”

Fans were equally devastated. One viewer wrote: “Carol Kirkwood will always be the best weather presenter. She always brightens my day, always smiling and explaining storms so calmly. Will miss her so much.”

Another added: “Carol Kirkwood retiring? The only forecast left is clouds and tears.”

