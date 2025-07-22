BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood has opened up about her plans to retire when she turns 65.

The star, 63, has been a regular fixture on BBC Breakfast for 27 years, joining the show back in 1997. However, she may not make her 30th anniversary on the show, judging by her most recent comments!

Carol turns 65 in 2027 (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood on quitting the show

In a new interview with Saga Magazine, Carol revealed that she may retire at 65 and go travelling with her husband, Steve.

“We fell in love with Majorca, which is where we went so I could research my fifth novel, Meet Me at Sunset, about a woman running away from a shattered love affair.

“Steve and I also plan to escape and travel for some time when we retire, perhaps in a year or two. We’ll either travel in a camper van, or get in the car, cross over to France, and just drive,” she said.

Carol tied the knot two years ago (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Carol on wedding to age-gap husband

Elsewhere in the interview, Carol opened up about her marriage to Steve, who is 13 years her junior. Carol and Steve tied the knot in December 2023 after getting engaged in 2022. Despite their age gap, Carol admitted that she doesn’t feel as though he’s younger than her.

She also described their meeting as “fate”.We were at a function neither of us wanted to go to. It was a Sliding Doors moment – if I hadn’t gone, we would never have met. We chatted, he gave me his number, and ages later, we met for coffee. He was only a friend before we became involved. I wasn’t looking for a romance; I was happy being single. After a 25-year marriage, I needed to find myself.”

Carol was married previously to James Kirkwood. They divorced in 2008.

Carol Kirkwood gushes over her wedding

In early 2024, Carol gushed over her and Steve’s secret wedding.

“I cannot tell you how fabulous it’s been!” she said. “I would not change a thing about the day. It was very small as well and intimate, so you didn’t have to worry that Auntie Nelly didn’t have a glass of sherry in her hand! It was brilliant,” she then added.

