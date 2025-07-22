BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst has shared pictures from the funeral of her father, which took place earlier this week.

Nina, 44, announced that her dad, Chris, had sadly passed away earlier this month. Now she has paid a new tribute to her beloved dad, and shared pictures taken at his send-off…

Nina Warhurst pays tribute to late father

Earlier this month, Breakfast star Nina shared the sad news with her followers on Instagram.

Nina had kept fans updated with her father’s health following his dementia diagnosis back in 2022. The Breakfast star shared a picture of her and her dad holding hands for her 47k followers to see.

“My dad died on Wednesday night. From Sunday me, my Mum and sisters spent precious time with him around the clock….singing, crying, laughing, sharing memories,” she wrote.

“On his last day we had nursing home afternoon tea, chippy chips and wine together. He drifted away gently with me and Amy holding him and telling him to ‘go on ahead. We’ll see you there soon,” she then continued.

“And he did. I had my hand on his heart as the ripples softened and stopped. A gentle end to a gentle life. So much love and laughter and sunshine across days I’ll never forget.”

Nina thinks her dad would’ve been ’embarrassed by the attention’ (Credit: BBC)

Nina shares snaps from her father’s funeral

Over the weekend, Nina shared some pictures from her father’s funeral, which took place in Manchester.

The star shared three photos and a video. In the first picture, taken outside the crematorium, Nina can be seen squatting down in front of a group of Chris’ grandchildren, who are all wearing Manchester United football kits. The star and one of her sisters can be seen handing out roses to the grandkids.

Another photo is of the order of service, which features a picture of a smiling Chris. A third photo shows Nina, her sisters and their children, laughing and smiling inside the crematorium during the service.

The video shared by the star shows Chris’ grandchildren, who have ‘Warhurst’ written on the back of their football shirts, looking at some of the memorial plaques at the crematorium.

“Ah Dad. You’d have been embarrassed at all the attention. But you’d have loved the kids in football strips. You’d have loved the effort people made to come from far and wide. You’d have loved that everyone called you a gentleman, and everyone had a funny story,” Nina captioned the post.

‘You are a part of us forever’

The star then continued: “You’d have loved that your best pal, who’s a City fan, wore a United scarf. You’d have loved that we packed out your old local and then celebrated you into the night. You’d have loved the buffet.

“You’d have loved that all your kids remembered your most important life lesson – ‘before you complain, count your blessings’. You’d love that I used to think this was a simple approach to life – but now I realise it takes strength and practice,” she then wrote.

“As does your second lesson – ‘find the funny’. Even in death, we laughed and laughed. I hope you knew how much we learned from you. I hope you knew we recognised the importance of love that is quiet and gentle, and constant. We missed you that day – how could you be the one person missing?….. but you are vivid to us every day. I hope you know you will never die, because you are part of us forever. I know it xxxxxxxxx,” she then added.

Some of Nina’s followers took to the comment section to send their support. “Beautiful, Nina. You did him proud. As ever x,” her Breakfast colleague, Jon Kay wrote. Helen Skelton, meanwhile, sent a string of heart emojis, whilst Stacey Dooley also commented with a heart emoji.

“Such beautiful words and such wisdom in his guidance. Still think of you, even though you don’t know us at all. What a beautiful family you are, in so so many ways. Enjoy your happy memories and your laughs,” another follower said.

