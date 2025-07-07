BBC Breakfast host Nina Warhurst has announced that her beloved dad, Chris, has passed away.

The Breakfast star, 44, took to Instagram to announce the sad news over the weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Warhurst (@ninawarhurst_)

BBC Breakfast host Nina Warhurst shares sad news

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Nina shared a black-and-white snap of her holding her father’s hand for her 47k followers to see.

Nina’s father had been battling dementia since 2022, something she had previously spoken about.

“My Dad died on Wednesday night,” she captioned the post.

“From Sunday me, my Mum and sisters spent precious time with him around the clock….singing, crying, laughing, sharing memories.

“On his last day we had nursing home afternoon tea, chippy chips and wine together. He drifted away gently with me and Amy holding him and telling him to ‘go on ahead. We’ll see you there soon’,” she then continued.

“And he did. I had my hand on his heart as the ripples softened and stopped. A gentle end to a gentle life. So much love and laughter and sunshine across days I’ll never forget,” she then wrote.

Nina shared some sad news (Credit: BBC)

‘A gentle end to a gentle life’

The star then continued.

“He is in my mind all the time now as we adjust to a world without him in it. I can’t quite accept that’s real yet,” she then wrote.

“But we think it’s really important for anyone going through this to know that the end can be peaceful and beautiful,” she then continued.

“Kim, Daniel, Anna, Moody, Charlotte, Clara, Eddie, Obi, Sarah, Kat, Michael, Colin, Dorothy, Helen, Gracie and all the care home staff and residents who welcomed us in to their world and made it our home for those days and nights we can’t thank you enough,” she then added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Warhurst (@ninawarhurst_)

Fans send Nina their support

Hundreds of Nina’s followers took to the comment section to send the star their condolences.

“It was beautiful. Aren’t we lucky? Love you Nines,” her sister, Amy, commented.

“All the love, Nina,” Stacey Dooley wrote.

“Oh my darling, this is such sad news. That you for sharing him with us these last few years. He seemed like a beautiful soul. Love to you all,” her BBC Breakfast co-star, Rachel Burdern said.

“So sorry, dear Nina and family. You did him proud. Always. And he was clearly so proud of all of you. Sending loads of love. Take your time. Take care of one another,” Breakfast star Jon Kay added.

Read more: BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty hits back at ‘hurtful’ weight comments

Send Nina your support on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.