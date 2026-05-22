‘I was petrified’: Linda Robson reveals she almost died in intensive care as she opens up about secret surgery

Linda Robson has revealed a terrifying brush with death as she recovers from major surgery.

The Birds of a Feather actress, 68, was in intensive care for 10 days earlier this year as doctors battled to save her life.

Linda, who has been noticeably absent from Loose Women, has said she was “petrified” following her operation on her pancreas.

Linda Robson has revealed she ‘almost died’ following recent surgery (Credit: ITV)

In a new interview, she admits: “I thought I was going to die.”

Linda Robson ‘almost dies’ after secret surgery

Linda was taken into hospital after developing acute pancreatitis, which left her in agony.

She has now had almost all of her pancreas removed, saying that doctors discovered “two tumours in a difficult position”.

Linda told The Sun: “I was petrified in intensive care. I thought I was going to die.

“I had to have most of my pancreas removed because there were two tumours in a difficult position.”

Linda was also given a brain scan.

The mum-of-three, who has two granddaughters, said the support of her family pulled her through.

Linda says they visited her in hospital “all the time” as her condition slowly began to improve.

Thankfully, Linda is now fully recovered from her health ordeal.

It also explains her absence from the Loose Women panel, with the star admitting she “took a back seat for a while”.

Linda is now looking forward to enjoying life and says she’s going to make the most of every day.

Linda’s past health woes

In 2024, Linda bravely spoke about a battle she had previously faced with her mental health and alcohol addiction.

She wrote about how she spiralled in 2008, sparked by the death of family friend Ben Kinsella.

Linda, pictured with her grandchildren, is looking forward to enjoying life again (Credit: ITV)

Ben, sister of EastEnders actress Brooke Kinsella, was stabbed by three men when he was just 16 years old. The incident sent shockwaves around the UK.

Linda wrote in Truth Be Told: “I hated myself. I told myself I was just a burden to Mark and the kids and that I was ruining all their lives.

“I couldn’t even be trusted with my own grandchildren. That’s when I started to think i’d be better off dead.

“At least without me around they’d be able to get on with their lives and wouldn’t have to worry about who was going to be looking after me.”

Linda’s family discussed getting her sectioned under the Mental Health Act. But Linda agreed to receive help voluntarily.

While in hospital, she was put on suicide watch.

Thankfully, with the help of treatment from two psychiatric hospitals and the AA 12 Steps to Recovery programme, Linda pulled through.

She told readers of her book: “I’m doing really well.”

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