Concerns for Si King as fans urge star to ‘take it easy’ following emotional statement: ‘I’m worried about you’

Fans of Si King have expressed their concerns for the TV chef following an emotional new post.

The 59-year-old national treasure, known as one-half of iconic duo The Hairy Bikers, lost his co-star, Dave Myers, to cancer in February 2024.

He also recently opened up about the split from his wife of 27 years in an interview.

However, in a new social media statement shared yesterday (May 21), Si opened up about how he’s been doing recently.

Si King left his followers concerned on social media (Credit: ITV)

Si King shares emotional statement

In an up-close selfie, Si appeared on a sofa, gazing into the camera lens, and in his caption, he wrote a lengthy message to his 59,500 followers.

“I couldn’t be bothered today…. But do you know what? Sometimes that’s absolutely okay,” he wrote.

“Every now and then, it’s alright to let yourself do a bit of nothing, when you can. To sit still. To feel a bit flat. To not be firing on all cylinders. That’s not failing, that’s just being human. After the very busy weekend, then heading up to Edinburgh and being all over the place, it’s definitely taken its toll on me.”

Si continued: “So today, I listened to my body and had a bit of a slow down day. It’s important that you do the same when your body or your mind starts asking for it.”

“We’re funny creatures, us humans. We’re brilliant at giving advice to other people, telling them to rest, slow down and look after themselves… but when it comes to listening to our own advice, we often forget. So here’s your little reminder from me today. Slow down and allow yourself time to rest.”

Si urged his followers to “do nothing if that’s what your body’s asking for” and “most importantly, look after yourselves”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Si King (@sikingofficial)

‘Look after yourself’

Following the statement, his followers expressed their concerns.

“Look after yourself Si. You look tired x,” one user wrote.

“Look after yourself Si, life’s tough x,” another echoed.

“A bit worried about you Si. You’re having a few of these ‘off days’ lately,” a third remarked.

“Just take it easy. Look after yourself. You don’t have to be a Hairy Biker every day. Dave will be fine with that,” a fourth said.

Read more: Si King issues update on Hairy Bikers following death of co-star Dave Myers

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