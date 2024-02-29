Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers dies aged 66 as Si King shares heartbreaking tribute: ‘I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel’

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has died at the age of 66 following a battle with cancer.

In May 2022, Dave announced that he was ill. He underwent chemotherapy and returned to work towards the end of last year.

However, best friend and co-star Si King has now shared the heartbreaking news of Dave’s death in a post on X.

Si King has announced the death of his best friend Dave Myers (Credit: Shutterstock)

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers dies at 66

Si wrote: “I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

“Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

“All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.”

He added: “Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow.

“I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you God’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”

Fans are heartbroken over the news of the popular TV figure, with one saying: “A tragic loss, thoughts with you all and thanks for the years of recipes, biking and laughs Dave. You’ll be missed.”

Another wrote: “So very sorry to read this news this morning – thoughts are with Dave’s family and with you on this very sad day.”

A third added: “Very sad news indeed. So sorry for your loss, much love & condolences to all his friends & family.”

This is a breaking story, more to follow…

