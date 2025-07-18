Good Morning Britain host Adil Ray hailed as he makes very catty ‘swipe’ at Lorraine

Good Morning Britain presenter Adil Ray tickled viewers today (Friday July 18) as he mocked fellow ITV star Lorraine Kelly.

Lorraine normally fronts the morning show that bears her name between Mondays and Thursdays. It follows Good Morning Britain in the schedules – and she frequently pops up while that programme is on air to preview her own show.

However, fans were taken aback to see her usual Friday stand-ins Christine Lampard and Ranvir Singh weren’t deputising today. And they took to social media in their droves to register their reaction as Adil poked fun at Lorraine’s presence.

Adil Ray co-hosted Friday’s Good Morning Britain alongside Kate Garraway (Credit: YouTube)

What did Adil Ray say to Lorraine on Good Morning Britain?

As Lorraine appeared on GMB to tease what was coming up on her show, Adil jokily highlighted his surprise at her being on shift.

Adil chuckled, sitting alongside fellow co-host Kate Garraway: “Lorraine is here after 9. In for Lorraine, in fact.”

An amused Lorraine replied: “How are you doing? It’s lovely to see you both!”

Friday’s instalment of Lorraine did come with another ‘host’ on screen, though. But it wasn’t Christine or Ranvir. Instead it was Lorraine’s baby granddaughter Billie, who was live in the studio!

Lorraine went on: “As you can see, a very special guest with me all morning. Baby Billie is here. Hooray! Good to see you little lamb. She’s just the best. The absolute best.”

The proud grandmother continued: “She’s nearly a year old. Next month. You’re a year old – we might have to have a party. It’s very, very exciting.”

What an adorable co-host! (Credit: YouTube)

How Good Morning Britain viewers reacted

Daytime telly fans immediately made their way to social media to express how funny they found Adil’s remarks. Others also joined in with the gag by repeating it.

“Adil straight up to her face just said ‘Lorraine sitting in for Lorraine’,” one fan posted on X. They continued, adding crying laughing emojis to their words: “I have a new-found respect for him now #lorraine #gmb.”

An incredulous onlooker wrote: “Sorry I’m confused, it’s a Friday yet #Lorraine is actually hosting her own show???????”

“Lorraine?!?! ON A FRIDAY,” echoed somebody else.

“The rarely spotted Lorraine actually doing her show on a Friday,” posted a fourth fan.

And someone else went with: “#lorraine How come she’s in on a Friday? Is it end-of-term party?”

Cheeky Adil! (Credit: YouTube)

Meanwhile, another X user reckoned they’d cracked the case. They wrote: “Now I understand why #Lorraine has turned up on a Friday. LOOK AT THE BABY LOOK AT THE BABY.”

And while many viewers were delighted to coo over little Billie, not everyone was won over.

“What’s the purpose of the baby being present for this segment? #Lorraine,” one X user sniffed.

Read more : Adil Ray walks off Good Morning Britain set as Kate Garraway apologises for remark: ‘Don’t you walk out!’

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

What do you think of this story? Let us know your thoughts and leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know.GMB