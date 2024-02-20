Inside Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ marriage with wife Liliana – from regret over not having children to pressure of cancer

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers and wife Liliana tied the knot back in 2011 – and will be celebrating 13 years of marriage in 2024.

From Si King‘s shock reaction to their marriage to their regret over not having children, here’s everything we know about their marriage…

Dave and Liliana met in 2005 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

How did Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers and Liliana meet?

Dave and Liliana first met when the Hairy Bikers star, 66, was in Romania filming the hit show back in 2005.

Liliana was working as a receptionist at the hotel where Dave and Si were staying during the filming of The Hairy Bikers Do Transylvania.

Speaking to the Express back in 2013, Liliana recalled the moment she first met Dave.

“The room got dark with these two massive hairy people coming in,” she said. Meanwhile, Dave spoke to The Mirror about their first meeting.

“It was love – or rather lust – at first sight. Not on her part probably! She was the manager of our hotel. As Lil showed us our rooms she was very serious, I said, ‘Cor! She’s gorgeous!’ But Si thought she was scary,” he said.

Dave and Liliana tied the knot in 2011 (Credit: Oliver Dixon / Shutterstock)

Dave and Liliana’s wedding

Liliana and Dave struck up a long-distance relationship, writing to each other before Dave managed to convince her to move to his home of Barrow-in-Furness.

Liliana is mum to two children, Sergiu and Iza, and when she tied the knot in 2011, Dave became their stepfather.

They were wed in the Town Hall in Barrow. Dave recalled that the mayor even loaned the happy couple his official limo for the occasion. Si, of course, was his best man.

In the chat with the Express, Dave admitted he and Liliana had been “too drunk” for their wedding dance.

“We can barely remember the wedding. I think we might have danced to Rock You Like A Hurricane. We just jigged up and down a bit,” he confessed.

Regret over not having kids

Previously, Dave has spoken of his regret over not having children. However, when he married Liliana, he became stepfather to her children, Sergiu and Iza.

“A major regret of mine for a long time had been not having children,” he said.

“When I married Lil, I had this ready-made family with two stepchildren.”

Dave has spoken

Liliana’s support amid his cancer battle

Liliana has been by her husband’s side throughout his cancer battle. He revealed his diagnosis back in 2022.

Speaking about his wife’s support, Dave told the MailOnline: “Human companionship and love have got me through. I have the most remarkable wife, Liliana, who’s been my rock every bloody step of the way on this terrible journey,” he said.

Speaking in the Hairy Bikers’ Christmas special last year, Dave said: “Knowing Si has been there [during the treatment] is fantastic. A lot of the credit has to also go to my wife, she’s been there through it all with me from the start. It’s absolutely vital and I feel really sad for those people who have to go through it on their own.”

