Inside the shipping container flat Dave Myers once shared with Hairy Bikers pal Si King – porthole windows, communal bathrooms and £100 rent

One half of The Hairy Bikers Dave Myers previously opened up about living inside a shipping container flat alongside co-presenter Si King.

The presenting duo first met each other in 1989 and have since created their own TV shows that have been a huge success.

In 2006, Dave spoke to The Independent about his unique living situation with Si.

Dave and Si lived in the flat together at one point (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dave’s building looked like ‘big Lego blocks’

When staying in London, Dave revealed that lived at Container City at Trinity Buoy Wharf. He explained that all the flats consist of three buildings made out of old shipping containers.

“The containers look like big Lego blocks and are really quite attractive. My container is painted terracotta, others are yellow and bright blue,” he explained.

While working on the TV drama Spooks as a make-up designer, Dave started renting the place in 2004.

Describing himself as “an out-of-towner” who would “rather than stay on floors or pay through the nose for inadequate accommodation”, he decided to move “somewhere a bit more permanent that was affordable and secure”.

Dave originally started renting the flat in 2004 (Credit: YouTube)

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers got a five-year lease for £100 a week

His main home at the time was located in Morecambe Bay “on a little island called Roa, where there are 13 houses, a lifeboat station, a boat club and a café”.

Dave came to know of the place after his friend told him that the flat next door to his had come up for rent.

“I got a five-year lease and the rent’s £100 a week plus the community charge and service charge. For that you get a self-contained – or self-container-ed – flat with heating that works. You turn it on and because the place is so well-insulated, it’s warm in a quarter of an hour,” he said.

When Dave and Si started filming their show, The Hairy Bikers’ Cookbook, and writing their book, Si decided to crash at the flat. He started helping with the rent.

Each flat has two porthole windows (Credit: YouTube)

The flat had communal bathrooms and toilets

Renting the penthouse on the top floor, Dave said that despite being a shipping container, it “looks just like a regular flat”.

“Mine is an L-shaped studio with sliding patio doors at one end which open on to the balcony. One end of the L is a small kitchen with a fridge, little cooker, and sink. I don’t have a washing machine because on site there is a communal launderette with industrial washers and driers.”

The location also had a communal set of bathrooms and toilets. The place “gets a fair amount of light from the patio doors, glass door, and two porthole windows”, Dave said.

Read more: Dave Myers shares anorexia diagnosis on Hairy Bikers Go West: ‘It’s really hard’

Catch Si and Dave on Go West today (February 10) at 1pm BBC Two.

Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts on this story.