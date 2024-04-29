Eamonn Holmes has shared an adorable family news update on Instagram.

TV newsreader Eamonn, 64, uploaded the sweet image showing his son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughters on Sunday (April 28) evening.

It depicted the four of Eamonn’s relatives beaming, with parents Declan and Jenny holding young Emilia and Isabella respectively.

Eamonn – who is married to Ruth Langsford – celebrated some family news at the weekend (Credit: Cover Images)

Eamonn Holmes on Instagram

Former This Morning co-host Eamonn explained the reason for the photo in his post’s caption.

“Second granddaughter Isabella’s Christening today. A very happy Declan, Jenny and Emilia on this special day,” he wrote.

Eamonn’s fans were bowled over by the happy family snap, with several remarking how “beautiful” they found the photo.

But others pondered why Ruth wasn’t in the frame. That’s despite Eamonn not being in shot himself – or any indication he was in attendance or took the photo, either.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eamonn Holmes OBE (@eamonnholmes)

How followers reacted

Showbiz pals were among those to comment on the Insta post.

“Beautiful!” said newsreader Kate Silverton.

“So lovely,” added Carol Vorderman.

Meanwhile, Josie Gibson made her point with 10 heart emojis.

Elsewhere in the comments section, another person cooed: “What a gorgeous family photo.”

“Beautiful picture @eamonnholmes,” agreed someone else.

And a third fan chipped in: “Absolutely gorgeous photo. Proud grandad Eamonn.”

Eamonn Holmes appears on GB News earlier today (Credit: YouTube)

Ruth Langsford news

However, there were also a couple of enquiries asking: “Did Ruth go with you?”

And that seemed to generate some unsupported claims in the comments section.

“You never see them together and it’s worrying, I loved the relationship they had,” one fan speculated.

But others slapped down the unsubstantiated guesswork.

“Mind your own business, people,” one insisted.

Another wrote: “As if that’s the question you’d ask after seeing this lovely family photo! Blimey, some people.”

What makes you think Ruth didn’t go?

And a third said: “What makes you think Ruth didn’t go? How did you think that from this picture?”

Additionally, Eamonn didn’t mention when the image was taken, even though “this special day” could suggest it was yesterday, when the post was made.

If that is the case – and it still doesn’t confirm Eamonn was there – Ruth, going by her Instagram Stories, spent Sunday with her mum, petting the dog, and playing Scrabble!

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Eamonn Holmes’ ‘£4m’ net worth and how wife Ruth Langsford brought home ‘double his earnings’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.