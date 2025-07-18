Marnie Simpson has shared the news that she has welcomed her baby girl – and she’s revealed she’s “perfect”.

The Geordie Shore star announced she was expecting her third baby with Union J star Casey Johnson earlier this year. The pair are already parents to sons Rox, born October 2019, and Oax, born in 2022.

Now the star – who came fourth on Celebrity Big Brother back in 2016 – has revealed that she’s finally welcomed her little girl…

Marnie Simpson has just welcomed her third child (Credit: Youtube)

Baby joy for Marnie Simpson

In an Instagram Story earlier today (July 18), Marnie shared her happy news. She posted a selfie of herself, without the baby, and shared: “Baby girl is here safe and sound! We’re Both doing really well and recovering. She’s so beautiful and perfect!”

The mum of three then added: “I feel so blessed and still feels surreal I have a daughter. Gonna enjoy this baby bubble and get back to socials once I’ve recovered fully. Thanks for all the amazing messages it really means so much.”

The star hasn’t yet shared a picture of the baby, or her name.

Marnie didn’t share the baby’s name or picture in her announcement (Credit: Instagram)

Marnie Simpson announces that she is pregnant

In a heartfelt video back in February, viewers saw the moving moment that Marnie and Casey discovered the news of her third pregnancy.

Alongside a positive pregnancy test and an ultrasound scan, Marnie’s growing bump could also be seen in the video. In one shot, the reality star can be seen wearing a black outfit whilst Casey plants a peck on her stomach and her two sons stroke her bump.

The couple announced: “Here we go again…” A week later, they revealed the sex of their third baby.

The video showed a cake being cut with “It’s a…” written on the top. Casey slices into the cake, pulls out a segment, and inside, the baby’s sex is revealed by an abundance of pink buttercream.

Commenting on the video, he shared: “My little princess is coming!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marnie♡ (@marns)

Marnie Simpson’s previous pregnancies

The star had a very difficult first birth. And, whilst pregnant with her second child, she insisted she would not have any more.

She said at the time: “I would not go to three. I think you’ve got to find the balance for yourselves.

“We want to enjoy our lives as well. We’ve not waited too long to have kids and I feel like having two, we can give them the best life possible,” Marnie then added.

However, it seems like the pair – who met on the show Single AF in 2017 – changed their minds! Congrats, both!

