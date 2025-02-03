Louis Walsh defended by X Factor star as he’s branded ‘vile’ over behaviour in Boyzone documentary

Louis Walsh has been slammed by viewers of the Boyzone documentary for his “vile” behaviour. But one former X Factor star has spoken out in his defence.

Boyzone: No Matter What aired over the weekend (February 2) and one thing that fans all agreed on was their dislike of Louis Walsh.

In the Sky documentary, their former manager admitted he planted false stories about the group to generate more publicity. He also appeared to show immense glee at newspaper headlines that outed late band member Stephen Gately.

Louis admitted to faking stories (Credit: Sky)

Boyzone documentary – Louis Walsh blasted

One of the things Louis admits to in the documentary is “forgetting” to tell the band’s families about a story he had faked, that led them to believe the stars were dead.

In the documentary, the 72-year-old music mogul admitted: “I had them in a plane crash in Australia once. I forgot to tell the families I made it up. There was no plane crash. But it was a good story.”

He added, while giggling: “I never felt guilty about it. No way. I was promoting them. It was my job. I would do it all again. Actually, I would do it even more now.”

Fans immediately took to X to share how unlikable Louis came across in the documentary.

One wrote: “Louis Walsh comes across as the worst type of manager there could be. Just vile.”

Another added: “I loved Boyzone as a teenager. Huge fan. Watching the documentary was very hard. After seeing Louis Walsh’s delight at Stephen Gately’s coming out articles, you will never be able to convince me he is a good man.”

A third penned: “What a loathsome little troll Louis Walsh is. My heart breaks for how Boyzone were treated.” “Vile, just vile,” another commented.

However, Union J member Jaymi Hensley has posted on Instagram in defence of his former X Factor mentor.

Boyzone tell their story in the documentary (Credit: SplashNews.com)

X Factor star defends Louis

Jaymi, who lost his partner a few months ago, recalled Louis’ “friendship” and “kindness”.

In his lengthy post, he admitted he “hasn’t watched the Irish boyband documentary yet” but he had “comments” to make.

Jaymi explained “LouLou” has “pure honesty, care, friendship and compassion”, adding he is one of the “most genuine” people he has ever met.

He continued: “As a member of a Louis Walsh boyband, I can say he has always checked in. He always replied to my 5am messages. And in recent months, since my darling Oliver [died], he made sure I was okay and told me there is life left to live.”

Jaymi added: “As Louis once told me: ‘It’s all in the edit!’ As they say in the Wicked film, the only way to bring people together is to give them an enemy. But he isn’t. And my following knows I only speak the truth. I love you Mr Walsh. Always have and always will.”

However, fans took to the comments, criticising Jaymi for “undermining” someone else’s experiences.

“Would you have the balls to say that to Mikey, Keith, Shane or Ronan? And Stephen’s family.. that their experience of Louis’ management must be lies because you think he’s lovely?!” said one.

Another posted: “Louis exposed himself in this documentary! It showed all he used boyzone for was fame & money. He had no remorse or understanding for their well-being.”

A third said: “Don’t think you can ‘edit’ how he came across in the documentary. Glad you have a positive experience – shame that can’t be said of others.”

