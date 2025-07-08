Cat Deeley’s top 10 most controversial This Morning outfits ranked – nipple scandal; ‘hiding’ a love bite; ‘working in her nightie’

In recent months, This Morning presenter Cat Deeley has raised some eyebrows over her outfits on the ITV daytime TV show. And many viewers have admitted they find some of them rather inappropriate for first thing in the morning.

While we think Cat always looks amazing in whatever she wears on This Morning, some of her outfits don’t go down too well with those watching at home. But she doesn’t seem too bothered about the trolls as she continues to wear whatever she wants. And so she should!

Here, ED! takes a look at the recent outfits Cat’s worn that have caused quite a lot of controversy online…

Cat appeared to be braless in her slinky satin top (Credit: ITV)

1. Cat went braless!

The outfit that caused perhaps the biggest stir online was when Cat Deeley appeared to go braless on the show. And, similar to when Dermot seemed to not wear boxers, viewers were extremely distracted.

Cat stunned in a Susie Cream Pu Pleated Midi Skirt and a gorgeous Satin Halter Top from Zara. The outfit cost £141.99. But despite the expensive taste, it seems viewers couldn’t help but wonder if the top was see-through, as some fans claimed they could see her nipples through it.

Does Cat keep flashing a nipple?

One fan wrote on X: “Is Cat’s top see-through or just me?”

Another added: “Can someone please tell Cat Deeley to put appropriate clothing on? I don’t want to be sat here tucking into my breakfast having her nipples pointed at me! Wardrobe department needs sacking.”

“Does Cat keep flashing a nipple?” a third asked.

Fans joked that Cat was hiding a love bite (Credit: Instagram)

2. Hiding a hickey?

Cat Deeley sparked speculation that she was hiding a “love bite” on This Morning back in March.

She wore a stylish dark denim dress along with brown boots. But she also added a small red necktie, tied at the front.

While Cat clearly wore it for a fashion statement, some viewers joked and wondered if the real reason she wore it was to hide what’s underneath.

One wrote on X: “Cat is hiding a love bite today on This Morning? Big night, Paddy?” Another penned: “Cat was not watching TV. She was getting her neck attacked by Paddy!”

And on the same day the TV presenter’s outfit was also compared to Daphne from Scooby Doo!

Cat wore the braless top in a different colour (Credit: ITV)

3. Backless satin top

Weeks after causing a frenzy with the seemingly braless top, Cat wore the same top but in nude.

The 48-year-old presenter looked gorgeous in the High Street two-piece. But fans were quick to realise Cat had worn the top before – in a different colour. And that’s when she appeared to go braless.

Cat wowed in a satin dress (Credit: ITV)

4. PJ look-a-like

In May, the outfit Cat Deeley wore caused a stir because some viewers thought she had just came straight from bed.

The star stunned in a silky M&S High Street favourite which costs £89. The flesh-toned satin scoop-neck tassel-hem midi dress was teamed with her favourite snakeskin belt from The Fold which cost £135.

But some viewers thought the satin material made the dress look like nightwear.

One wrote: “Why has Cat got her nightie on?” Another asked: “Why is Cat wearing her dressing gown?”

However, it was her slightly tousled hair that caught another’s attention. They suggested: “What’s with Cat’s hair? Did she arrive on a motorbike?”

Cat looked amazing in a fancy black keyhole top (Credit: ITV)

5. Keyhole top outfit backlash for Cat Deeley

In June, Cat wore a gorgeous black halterneck top from Next, £39. And she teamed it with Me + Em high-waisted trousers, £250 in an intense orange colour.

The TV presenter looked amazing. But some fans thought the outfit wasn’t suitable for TV and instead could have been worn on a night out.

One viewer penned: “Has Cat come straight from a beach bar? Bizarre choice of outfit for a daytime show.”

“Cat obviously still in her clothes from a night out,” another penned.

Fans loved Cat’s outfit, just not paired together (Credit: ITV)

6. ‘Fashion police’ called

Cat stunned in a Zara knitted top, £29.99, and faux leather shorts by Jonathan Simkhai, £163, back in May. And while she looked absolutely gorgeous, some viewers didn’t appreciate the outfit.

One fan penned on X: “Okay, call the fashion police for Cat.”

Another added: “I mean I shouldn’t judge with the state of me today but not a fan of Cat’s outfit. Nice top and shorts. But not together.”

Was Cat off to see the Wizard? (Credit: ITV)

7. Cat Deeley controversial outfits – Wizard of Oz comparison

Back in April, Cat wore a chic white and green long-sleeved mini skirt and shirt from Zara. But it was her boots that caused a stir with fans.

She wore tan Isabel Marant Lophie canvas knee-high boots which cost £540. And they were folded around the calf.

And one viewer in particular thought the boots looked like the Scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz.

They penned: “I’ve just noticed Cat is wearing the Scarecrow’s boots from The Wizard of Oz!”

Another asked: “Why’s Deeley’s got two paper bags around her legs?”

The chunky knit wasn’t a hit (Credit: ITV)

8. Off-the-shoulder backlash

Cat wowed in a one-shoulder chunky knit from M&S which costs £29.99. She teamed it with wide-leg jeans from Boden that cost £98.

But it seemed the off-the-shoulder vibe didn’t go down to well with viewers, despite Cat looking stunning.

One wrote: “Cat, straighten your top.”

Another penned: “Will someone dress Cat with decent clothing.”

Viewers weren’t impressed with Cat’s trousers (Credit: Instagram)

9. Cat Deeley controversial outfits – leather trousers

Way back in October 2024, Cat was trolled over her loose-fitted leather trousers, which she styled with a knitted vest top.

But the trousers were not a fan-favourite. One viewer joked: “Cat’s trousers remind me of sushi roll.”

Another added: “Cat’s outfit has reminded me I need to buy bin bags.”

Cat almost had an on-screen malfunction (Credit: ITV)

10. Dress malfunction

When the heat struck the UK, This Morning headed outside. And right before they went live on air, Cat had a wardrobe malfunction, which was thankfully fixed before she went live.

Minutes before going live, co-host Ben Shephard shared an Instagram Story of him sitting enjoying an ice cream, while Cat was getting help from stylist, David.

It turned out Cat’s stunning Farm Rio £410 dress had stitching come undone, and so she needed it fixed very quickly.

While the outfits Cat Deeley has worn over recent months have caused some online trolling, we think she always looks absolutely stunning!

