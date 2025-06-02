Cat Deeley wore a gorgeous outfit to front This Morning today (June 2) – but some viewers thought it was inappropriate for the ITV daytime show.

The presenter, 48, was back from her half-term break to host the show alongside Ben Shephard.

Looking tanned from her break, Cat Deeley wore a black halterneck top from Next, £39. She teamed the top with Me + Em high-waisted trousers, £250, in intense orange.

However, it wasn’t the intensity of the trousers that caught viewers’ attention, but the amount of flesh Cat had on show.

Cat Deeley wore a backless halterneck top to host This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today – Cat Deeley dares to bare

Posting on social media before the show, Cat showed off a full-length snap of her outfit. Her High Street top showed off her toned arms and shoulders and also had a cheeky keyhole detail.

Styled by her right-hand woman Rachael Hughes, Cat – a mum of two boys – looked stunning.

So stunning, in fact, that some thought it was an outfit Cat could’ve worn on a night out, or at the beach bar…

Cat and co-host Ben Shephard were back from their half-term break (Credit: ITV)

‘Dress like a professional’

“Has Cat come straight from a beach bar? Bizarre choice of outfit for a daytime show,” said one.

“Cat obviously still in her clothes from a night out,” a second added.

“Cat – you’re not having a day at the beach love. Dress like a professional at work,” another urged.

A fourth said: “She looks like she’s in competition with Amanda Holden… who can show the most flesh!”

Cat Deeley shared a picture of the outfit she wore for This Morning today on her socials (Credit: ITV)

‘Inappropriate’

Amanda’s outfit for the Britain’s Got Talent final on Saturday night (May 31) was also branded inappropriate by many watching at home.

She wore a white full-length custom-made dress with a very plunging neckline and matching bejeweled headwear.

“Whilst this dress is beautiful and you look amazing, it’s a bit much for 7pm viewing and a family show at that,” one complained.

“Thought Britain’s Got Talent is meant to be a family show…Shocking,” said another.

It’s not the first time Cat has raised eyebrows with her appearance on the show. Back in March she left viewers convinced she was presenting the show bra-less after her silky top appeared to show her nipples.

