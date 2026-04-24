Virgin Island season 1 cast member Holly Stark has announced she’s pregnant with her first baby, and showed off her growing bump.

The happy news comes less than a year after she appeared on the Channel 4 show, with the aim of losing her virginity.

And, ahead of the new season, it’s mission accomplished for Holly!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Stark (@_holly_stark_)

Virgin Island star Holly Stark pregnant

Bi-sexual Holly, who headed to Virgin Island last year, has revealed that she’s expecting her first baby.

The baby, a little girl, is due in August. She’s expecting the baby with partner David. The pair went Instagram official back in December.

“Baby Grant. Due August 2026,” she said, captioning a picture of a positive pregnancy test, a babygrow and her scan pictures.

She was also at the launch of Virgin Island season 2 this week, showing off her bump in a tight white dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Stark (@_holly_stark_)

Holly’s first time ‘wasn’t perfect’

Holly previously revealed she shared a secret kiss with one of her season 1 co-stars, red-head Taylor.

“We discussed whether we’d want to date after the show. And then, when we went to a Pride event together, we shared a kiss,” Taylor told Cosmopolitan. However, the ladies decided they were better off as friends.

Holly also shared details of her first sexual encounter, but didn’t reveal who it was with. She told the magazine: “It wasn’t perfect, but it didn’t go terribly. I feel like it went well, and I don’t regret it. I’m glad that I did it.”

Holly had a secret romance with co-star Taylor (Credit: Instagram)

Virgin Island season 2 release date

The new series of Virgin Island starts on Monday (April 27) at 9pm on Channel 4.

The cast of Virgin Island season 2 was announced this week. It features a 35-year-old woman hoping to lose her virginity, and a landscape gardener with a fear of premature ejaculation.

Virgin Island season 2 starts on Monday (April 27) at 9pm on Channel 4.

Read more: All the Virgin Island stars who’ve had sex since the show

So will you be watching? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.