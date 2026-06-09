Oscar’s complicated love life took another dramatic turn in EastEnders today as he found himself caught between Jasmine and Josh once again.

The teenager has spent months growing close to both twins, but with their birthdays approaching, he struggled to divide his attention without raising suspicions.

By the end of the episode, however, his secret was exposed when Kat spotted him sharing a kiss with Josh.

And now viewers are convinced there’s far more to Josh than he’s letting on.

Jasmine slapped Oscar (Credit: BBC)

Oscar juggled seeing both Josh and Jasmine in EastEnders

Fans have watched Oscar fall for both Josh and Jasmine over the last few months, and today things finally came to a head.

While Josh and Oscar might have initially slept together, not knowing they both had Jasmine in common, the pair have recently given in to their chemistry, knowing it would leave Jasmine broken-hearted if she found out.

Oscar has admitted to Penny that he is in love with the twins, and while Josh knows he is battling his twin for Oscar’s affections, Jasmine has no idea that there is anything between her boyfriend and her brother.

Today’s episode saw Oscar trying to split his time between the siblings and a comedy of errors meant he was almost caught out. At one point, Josh and Oscar shared a heartfelt moment where they talked about their childhoods.

Oscar opened up about losing his sister, Abi, while Josh revealed the reason Jasmine didn’t celebrate her birthday. He admitted that the day they were separated after their step-dad Keith’s death was their birthday, making it a hard milestone for them both.

After finding out the truth about how Jasmine watched their dad die in a car accident, Oscar went to find Jasmine. He tried to get her to open up about her past in his clumsy way. But instead of wanting to talk about it, Jasmine slapped him and stormed off.

Oscar was left stunned by the sudden change in Jasmine, and found comfort from Josh.

Kat caught Josh and Oscar together in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Kat found Josh and Oscar together

Despite knowing that he shouldn’t really be there, Oscar went to see Josh and the pair ended up kissing.

This obviously isn’t the first time this has happened… but this time, they got caught.

Kat was on her way over to see Josh and invite him to a birthday party when she caught a glimpse of the pair together through the window. Oops!

EastEnders fans divided over Jasmine and Josh