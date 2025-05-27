All the Virgin Island stars who’ve had sex since the show ended – and the one who lost his virginity on TV

Channel 4’s Virgin Island has made plenty of headlines since it premiered on May 12, with viewers divided and some branding it “creepy”.

It centres on 12 adult cast members who’ve never had sex before, as they travel to an island in Croatia to work with therapists – also referred to as ‘surrogate partners’ – who guide them on intimate situations.

But, with the final upon us, who lost their virginity during filming, and who has had sex since the show ended? Here’s what they’ve all been doing since filming the show.

Dave was the only member of the cast to have sex during the filming of the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Virgin Island cast – Dave, 24

Dave is the only one of the Virgin Island cast members who has sex on the show, losing his virginity to surrogate partner and somatic practitioner Kat Slade. They had an intimate therapy session in the island’s zen den during the final episode, which involves them having sex.

He went on to sleep with two more women, and the 24 year old currently has a girlfriend, who he has been dating for six months after filming, and he said of his bedroom skills: “Some of them aren’t amazing. But my girlfriend is happy. Our first time together was amazing.”

Dave met his new girlfriend on dating app Hinge, and told her about the show after five dates. He said, via The Sun, that she’d seen the first four episodes, but wouldn’t be watching the rest.

Because Dave was the only one to lose his virginity during the show itself, the cast’s post-show WhatsApp group chat was called ‘Virgins and Dave’. So, it’s renamed and updated every time another of the group has sex for the first time. Fellow contestant Taylor also said that when someone loses their virginity they’re greyed out of the group chat’s photo, too.

Ben has updated his spreadsheet with three more dates (Credit: Channel 4)

Virgin Island cast – Ben, 30

Ben, who keeps a spreadsheet of his dates, revealed that he has since updated it with three more people. “We got a little intimate on one of our dates. I kissed her on the lips a bit. It went quite well.”

After the show aired, he spoke about his experiences in an interview with The Times, and said: “If this show helps to clear even a fraction of the stigma associated with being an adult virgin, it will have all been worth it. Even if it doesn’t, I know I got a lot out of it and I don’t regret taking part at all.”

Taylor, 29

Taylor came out as gay on the show and said that she thinks she’s now too confident. She also shared that she hasn’t had sex yet, “despite my best efforts”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Stark (@_holly_stark_)

Holly, 23

Holly, a dog groomer, began dating somebody five months after filming, and said that “it didn’t go terribly”, but that the relationship didn’t last.

According to her Instagram, the 23-year-old has been keeping herself busy by going paragliding in Turkey, among other activities.

Zac has revealed he’s still a virgin (Credit: Channel 4)

Zac, 28

Delivery driver Zac credited the show with giving him more confidence, but said “the bulk of the practical and physical skills that were explored have eluded me”.

He added that being able to express his “thoughts and feelings is a work in progress”.

Pia, 23

Being part of the Virgin Island cast has helped Pia open up to her loved ones about the painful condition vaginismus and learn how to experience pleasure despite it.

The 23 year old, who works as a marketing assistant, did reconnect with an old flame, but they agreed that they were better off as friends.

Tom is still single (Credit: Channel 4)

Tom, 23

Drama graduate Tom is still single and said that he hasn’t had a one-night stand in the past year, so “I can’t say I’ve put too much of it into practice”.

He’s also been spending a lot of time with friends since the show, as well as watching episodes and commenting on them on TikTok.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by emzy ✩ girl (@m7272912)

Emma, 23

Emma went on a date with fellow Virgin Island cast member Viraj after filming, but they aren’t in a relationship. She said that, while she has “explored intimacy” with other people, she is “not in the right mindset for a relationship”.

Since filming, the food worker has been doing a lot of travelling and has amassed over 20,000 followers on TikTok.

Viraj, 25

As well as his date with Emma, personal trainer Viraj has been travelling and continuing to work on his fitness since being on the show.

He said on Instagram that he joined the show after a “tough rejection” to gain confidence rather than to have sex in itself. “The experience changed me. I’ve come out of my shell so much more and I feel way more confident. I feel like I can open myself up very well and that growth, whatever that was that I did on the island, it changed me and I can’t thank the therapists enough for those one-to-one workshops. It changed me massively.”

Charlotte, 29

Charlotte has said that the process helped her because it led to her ADHD diagnosis. She’s now on medication for the condition. She shared that she is now “more comfortable in my skin and in romantic situations”.

Jason, 25

Jason hasn’t had sex yet, but has joined Hinge and also asked fellow Virgin Island cast member Louise out on a date. She said yes, but she has relocated to New Zealand.

The 25-year-old, who has proven popular with viewers on TikTok, said: “If I’d never done the show, I would still be sitting there, in summer, long sleeves, coat on in Margate. I’d be on the beach with a cold one.”

Louise, 22

Louise, who is currently in New Zealand, is open to dating Jason. She said they’ve “stayed in touch, and are very good friends”.

It looks promising for the pair, with Louise admitting he could “100% laugh your pants off”.

Read more: Are they actually having sex with their surrogate partners on Virgin Island?

Did you enjoy Virgin Island on Channel 4? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!