Channel 4 viewers ‘disgusted’ over ‘extremely creepy’ Virgin Island: ‘This is wrong’

Brand-new show Virgin Island premiered on Channel 4 last night (May 12) and viewers were appalled by the “shocking” scenes.

The show follows 12 adults, who are mostly in their twenties, who have never had sex before. And so they travel to an island in Croatia to complete a range of tasks to guide them towards losing their virginity.

Throughout the course of the show, the therapists will throw them into the deep-end, guiding them on extremely intimate situations. But the bizarre scenes that unfolded last night left viewers feeling very uncomfortable.

Virgin Island premiered on Channel 4 last night (Credit: Channel 4)

What is Virgin Island on Channel 4?

During the first episode, we were introduced to some of therapists who are “surrogate partners”. Their job is to take on the more physical sides of things, and they can legally have sex with their clients.

28-year-old Zac was the first person on the island to meet with his surrogate partner, and got very involved in his first session, telling her he was keen to take it all the way.

However, it wasn’t that simple for other people on the show, as 29-year-old Taylor burst into tears during one of the first tasks of maintaining eye contact with another contestant.

Elsewhere in the episode, each contestant was asked to write down their “hottest fantasy” and then had to read it aloud to the rest of the group. Then later in the episode they all burned their fantasies in a fire.

The show tries to reinforce that they’re trying to grow their confidence and find the deeper meanings behind the participants’ fears. But it wasn’t received that way by Channel 4 viewers.

The tasks involve learning how to be intimate (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans ‘disgusted’ over new show

Taking to social media, one viewer penned: “This is hands down the most disgusting bit of television I have ever seen. Who came up with this? Even Channel 5 would have passed on this [bleep].”

“Anyone else a bit creeped out by this show?” another asked.

A third commented: “I can’t believe somebody pitched this. And then somebody gave it the green light.”

Another added: “This shouldn’t be allowed on TV. It’s the weirdest [bleep] I have ever seen.”

An enraged fan penned: “I think they all need a body confidence and self love course more than this. When they love themselves sex will happen, but this is just weird.”

“How is this classed as therapy?” a confused fan asked.

Virgin Island continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 4.

Read more: Channel 4’s Madeleine McCann: The Unseen Evidence documentary slammed by viewers

What did you think of Virgin Island on Channel 4? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!