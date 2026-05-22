Police issue fresh appeal in investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Police investigating Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have made a fresh appeal for anyone with information to come forward as their inquiry continues to gather pace.

The royal has been under mounting scrutiny in recent months following the release of documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein in the United States.

In February, King Charles’ younger brother was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office before being released under investigation later the same day.

Thames Valley Police has now confirmed the investigation is “examining a number of aspects of alleged misconduct following the release of files under the Epstein Files Transparency Act in the United States”.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been under intense scrutiny in recent weeks (Credit: Cover Images)

Allegations against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Back in January, the US Department of Justice released millions of files connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Among the documents were images that appeared to show Andrew kneeling on all fours over an unidentified woman lying on the ground. No further context for the images was provided.

Andrew also faced allegations that he shared sensitive and confidential information with Epstein during his time serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

The 66-year-old has spent years facing questions over his past association with Epstein. Last October, renewed scrutiny resulted in Andrew losing his royal titles, honours and his home at Royal Lodge.

Andrew’s links to Jeffrey Epstein continue to attract attention

The royal’s connection to Epstein has repeatedly returned to the spotlight. In October, the late Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir was published, detailing her alleged encounters with Andrew.

Ms Giuffre alleged she was forced to have sex with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17 after being trafficked by Epstein. Andrew has consistently denied the allegations.

Then, following the release of the files in January, another woman came forward claiming Epstein had sent her to the UK for a sexual encounter with Andrew.

Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing connected to Epstein.

Police has issued an update on the investigation into Andrew (Credit: Cover Images)

Police issue update as investigation continues

Thames Valley Police Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright shared a fresh statement on the ongoing investigation.

He said: “Our misconduct in public office investigation is continuing. Misconduct in public office is a crime that can take different forms, making this a complex investigation.

“Our team of very experienced detectives are working meticulously through a significant amount of information that has come in from the public and other sources. We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation into all reasonable lines of enquiry, wherever they may lead.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth mentioned in new documents over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s trade envoy role

“We encourage anyone with information to get in touch with us through the normal non-urgent contact channels, such as the Thames Valley Police online portal.

“I understand the high level of interest in this work. But please be patient as we continue to actively progress our investigation. We will provide further updates to the public and media when appropriate.”

The latest statement is likely to keep attention firmly on the ongoing investigation as police continue examining information from multiple sources.

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