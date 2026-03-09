Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor allegedly ‘exposed posing with a young woman on his lap’ in new Epstein Files image

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly been pictured again in material linked to the Epstein Files.

According to the latest reports, new images released as part of the files appear to show a man who resembles the disgraced former prince sitting with a young woman on his lap.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor allegedly pictured ‘posing with a young woman on his lap’

Low quality photographs released by the US Department of Justice are said to show a man who appears to be Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor posing closely with a young woman.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

The images are believed to have been taken inside the home of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

They form part of a large release of documents and material, with roughly 180,000 files reportedly included in the latest tranche. In the photographs, the woman’s face has been redacted.

The scandal bubbles on (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, it has not been confirmed whether the man shown in the images is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

It also remains unclear when the photographs were taken.

Being pictured or named in the Epstein files does not necessarily indicate wrongdoing. Andrew has repeatedly and strongly denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein scandal continues

Nevertheless, the alleged photographs are the latest development in the long running controversy surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein.

In recent weeks, further reports have also focused on emails said to have been exchanged between the two men.

The messages were reportedly sent around six months after Epstein was released from prison.

Epstein had served 13 months in jail in 2008 after being convicted on two counts of soliciting prostitution from a minor.

According to reports, Andrew wrote to Epstein expressing hope that the financier would reach a positive outcome regarding his legal situation.

The message reportedly stated: “Congratulations on getting your travel ban lifted and also understand new information now available on the whole issue and hope you get a clean resolution.”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has allegedly been pictured in the Epstein Files again (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Andrew’s alleged emails to Epstein ‘exposed’

Epstein’s controversial plea deal allowed him to avoid federal charges that could have resulted in decades in prison. Investigators had previously found that he paid underage girls to give him sexual massages. One victim was reportedly just 14 years old.

Years later, in 2019, Epstein was federally charged with sex trafficking. He died by hanging while in custody.

Meanwhile, reports claim that further emails said to be between Epstein and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor include references to “paying homage” to Epstein’s “new life ahead”.

These messages were allegedly sent after Epstein completed a year of house arrest in July 2010.

Andrew linked to Epstein again

As a result of the latest document releases, renewed scrutiny has fallen on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s past relationship with Epstein.

In addition, some reports have suggested that Andrew shared sensitive or confidential documents with Epstein during the period when he served as the United Kingdom’s trade envoy.

However, appearing in the Epstein files or being mentioned in them does not prove wrongdoing. Andrew has consistently denied all allegations connected to Epstein.

Former Duke of York’s arrest

The renewed attention also comes after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on February 19, his 66th birthday, on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

He spent around eleven hours in custody before being released under investigation.

Earlier this year, other images also circulated which appeared to show a man resembling Andrew leaning over a clothed woman lying on the floor while on all fours above her.

In another photograph, the man who resembled Andrew was seen placing a hand on the woman’s abdomen.

Representatives for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have been contacted for comment.

Read more: Kate Middleton surprisingly ‘slipped off her shoes’ and ‘joined in’ with dance circle during Leicester outing

So, what do you think? Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.