Perrie Edwards makes heartbreaking confession about ‘serious breakdowns’ following ‘hellish’ Zayn Malik split

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards made a heartbreaking admission about her “hellish” breakup from Zayn Malik during a new podcast.

Perrie and One Direction star Zayn dated between 2012 and 2015. Zayn proposed in 2013; however, they parted ways two years later.

Zayn and Perrie split in 2015 (Credit: Splash News)

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards on her ‘hellish’ breakup from Zayn Malik

11 years ago, Perrie and Zayn shocked the showbiz world by announcing their split.

Now, over a decade on, Perrie, 32, has opened up about the “hellish” experience.

Speaking on Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast, Perrie opened up about the “breakdowns” she had following their split.

“When you go through heartbreak, it is hellish. You can’t eat, you can’t sleep. You feel horrendous. You feel abandoned and you don’t feel good enough,” she said.

“And then what makes it even worse is, I felt like the world was then looking at me, laughing at me. Not my fans, my fans were like, ‘we love you, we’ll fight your corner no matter what.’ But I felt embarrassed. I felt horrified. It was awful.”

Perrie opened up (Credit: Great Company with Jamie Laing / YouTube)

Perrie on ‘not staying sane’ after the breakup

Continuing, Perrie admitted she didn’t stay “sane” after the breakup, admitting she had some “serious breakdowns”.

“It wasn’t just the heartbreak I was dealing with. I was dealing with everybody looking at me, and I felt ridiculed. I just couldn’t cope with it. I hated it. I was breaking down in performances, which isn’t like me at all. I was breaking down, I was crying constantly, I think I was depressed,” she said.

“And I know it sounds ridiculous, but I think it was this, plus this, plus this and everything on top. I had to be there for the girls. I had to be switched on, I had to power through for Little Mix, but I also just wanted to be left the [bleep] alone. But I also was getting followed every two seconds and asked about it 24/7.”

Zayn moved on with Gigi (Credit: Splash News)

Perrie Edwards hints at Zayn Malik ‘cheating’

Perrie also hinted at an “overlap”.

She also referenced his music video for his hit single, Pillowtalk, which featured Gigi Hadid, who he went on to have a child with.

“I need to be careful how I say this, but there was, let’s just say there was a bit of a… I’m just going to say it. So there was a bit of an overlap. I think when you’re moving on with somebody else you always get on better,” she said.

“When you’re the one left behind, that’s when it’s hard because it’s like, ‘Oh [bleep], they’ve left me for someone more beautiful than me, someone better than me.’ Whatever it is, that’s how it felt at the time. And then you have a song that they’ve written about you, but then someone else is in the video.”

Since Zayn, Perrie has found love with Celtic footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. They announced their engagement in 2022. They have two children, Axel, four, and Alanis, who was born in January.

Zayn, meanwhile, split from Gigi in 2021. They have a daughter, Khai.

Read more: Little Mix star Perrie Edwards reveals major wedding plans 4 years after engagement: ‘A lot is going on’

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.