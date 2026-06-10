Dianne Buswell melts fans’ hearts as she shares adorable snaps of baby Bowden

Dianne Buswell has delighted fans after sharing new photos of baby Bowden.

The Strictly Come Dancing star gave birth to her first child with partner Joe Sugg on March 16. Since then, Dianne has been keeping fans updated on the new chapter.

And this week, Dianne gave fans a peek inside life as a new mum by sharing some new snaps and fans couldn’t get enough of them.

Their baby was born earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dianne Buswell shares new snaps of baby Bowden

On Tuesday (June 9) Dianne took to her Instagram and uploaded a carousel of photos. These included plenty of snaps of baby Bowden, including an adorable photo of Dianne wearing a matching outfit with the newborn.

Dianne also included a video of her playing with Joe’s hair before giving him a haircut. Another snap showed a plate of a delicious-looking salad.

In the caption, Dianne described each photo, including “the cutest little outfit” and “a good old chicken salad with all the bells and whistles”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dianne Buswell (@diannebuswell)

‘Such a beautiful little boy’

And it’s fair to say fans were left swooning over the baby Bowden snaps. In the comments section, one person said: “Oh Dianne Bowie is so gorgeous and growing so fast! So adorable.”

Another added: “Such a little cutie pie. He’s got his mama’s beautiful eyes.” A third chimed in: “Looks just like Joe!”

Echoing their thoughts, someone else wrote: “Such a beautiful little boy….and so lucky to have the two of you.”

A fifth penned: “He’s so beautiful!! I’m seeing more of you in him now Dianne.”

Bowden’s nickname

Joe and Dianne announced the arrival of their little boy in March. His name, Bowden, was inspired by the name of the road where Joe grew up. The two middle names, Mark and Richard, are tributes to both sides of Joe and Dianne’s family.

Dianne’s dad is called Mark and Joe’s late grandfather, who died in 2021, was called Richard. So, the couple decided to keep both sides included.

A few weeks after giving birth, Dianne revealed Bowden’s sweet nickname. She shared a gorgeous snap of him sleeping and snuggled up on her mum’s chest.

The Strictly pro also shared the tot’s sweet nickname, Bowie. She wrote in the caption: “Our first weekend of many together, my little Bowie. Ps – can confirm he did not inherit my toe thumb!”

Dianne’s “toe thumb” has been a long-running joke between the dancer and partner Joe.

Read more: Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell warned they’ve made ‘dangerous’ decision for baby Bowden

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