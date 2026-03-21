Dianne Buswell shares ‘gorgeous’ new picture of baby Bowden and reveals his cute nickname

Dianne Buswell has marked her first weekend with baby Bowden by sharing a gorgeous new image of the newborn, and revealing his cute nickname.

The Strictly Come Dancing star gave birth to her first child with partner Joe Sugg on March 16.

And, after settling in at home, Dianne and baby Bowden are being waited on hand and foot by devoted dad Joe.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Dianne Buswell welcomed her first baby earlier this week (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly pro Dianne Buswell enjoys ‘first weekend’ with baby boy

Earlier today (March 21), Dianne uploaded a stunning new picture of baby Bowden.

The cute little boy could be seen sleeping snuggled up on his mum’s chest. The Strictly pro also shared the tot’s sweet nickname – Bowie.

She shared: “Our first weekend of many together, my little Bowie. Ps – can confirm he did not inherit my toe thumb!”

Dianne’s “toe thumb” has been a long-running joke between the dancer and partner Joe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dianne Buswell (@diannebuswell)

‘So incredibly happy for you and Joe’

Johannes Radebe commented: “Just gorgeous.”

Vito Coppola appeared emotional as he posted an emoji with tears in its eyes. Fellow show pro Gorka Marquez also added a series of love heart eye emojis.

Ashley Roberts also commented on Dianne’s post: “Beautiful,” she said.

“Just so incredibly happy for you and Joe,” said another fan.

Joe’s been looking after Dianne following Bowden’s birth (Credit: Instagram)

‘When Daddy makes you breakfast in bed’

Dianne also shared that partner Joe was looking after her, and even made her breakfast in bed.

She posted a picture of her brekkie and captioned it: “When Daddy makes you breakfast in bed.” In the background of the picture, Joe could be seen holding his son.

Earlier this week, Joe and Dianne announced the arrival of their little boy. His name, Bowden, was inspired by the name of the road where Joe grew up.

The two middle names, Mark and Richard, are tributes to both sides of Joe and Dianne’s family. Dianne’s dad is called Mark and Joe’s late grandfather, who died in 2021, was called Richard. So, the couple decided to keep both sides included.

Read more: Dianne Buswell fans decide exactly who baby Bowden looks like

Share your love for baby Bowden on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.